June 11, 1961 - May 10, 2023

Duluth, Minn./ Madison, Wis. - Annette Renee Larson, age 61, of Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on June 11, 1961, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Brunker) Larson.

A memorial gathering will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an animal welfare or a nature/conservation organization. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.