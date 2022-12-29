Annette Marie Royer, 64, of Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Essentia Health. Annette was born in St. Cloud, MN to Herbert and Jean (Marino) Royer.

Annette struggled for many years of chronic illness and pain. Although through all of it her spirit was bright. She loved her faith, family, and her animals.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herb Royer and infant son, Matthew Timothy.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Sundstrom, Amy (Al) Haedrich and Markelle Sundstrom; her significant other, Bill Blomquist and children, Andy and Becky; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike), Jayden, Deven, Dana, Sydney, Tyler, Alhias, Aubrianna, Nathan, and Chayse; great- grandchildren, Cali and Eli; her mother, Jean Royer; siblings, Clyde (Brenda) Royer, Karen Roman, Theresa (Bob) Krajewski, Patty (Tom) Hillman, Diane (Doug) Berger.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St Lawrence Church. 2410 Morris Thomas Road. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev Fr Seamus Walsh officiating. Burial in Oneota Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.