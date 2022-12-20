Anne - Rochelle Roe was born on January 15, 1969, to Reuben and Susan (Walsh) Swenson in Edina, Minnesota. She grew up in Mahtowa, Minnesota, where she enjoyed riding her horse during her younger years. Anne graduated from Barnum High School in 1987. She was united in marriage to Gary Roe on August 28, 1993, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet. Together they made their home in Cloquet and later moved to Mahtowa in 2019. Anne was employed at Diamond Brands for 26 years, finishing her career as a supervisor until their closing in 2017. She went on to be employed at USG for one year. She was baptized on August 20, 2022, by her aunt and uncle at Graham Lake in Holyoke, Minnesota.

Anne had a great love of the outdoors and traveling, whether it be fishing all day on “Big Winnie,” sitting by the campfire on the Gunflint Trail, exploring the parks of the West, or just relaxing on a tropical beach. Anne had a love for animals that grew more every day. She raised Golden Retrievers for 28 years, fed the deer by hand, and assisted in reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Anne is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary Roe of Mahtowa; parents, Reuben Swenson of Mahtowa and Susan Walsh of Vader, Washington; brother, Erik (Laura) Swenson of Mendota Heights, Minnesota; brothers-in-law, Michael Roe (Janine Haag) of Cromwell, Minnesota, and Cortland (Terrie) Roe of Cromwell; sister-in-law, Barbara Love of Cloquet; many aunts, uncles, and nieces; one nephew; her beloved golden retrievers, Bently and Sonny; and cats, Sofi and Sabu. She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Mahlon and Elvera Roe; nephews, Riley Roe and Landon Hall; her golden retrievers, Tyler, Tanner, Cody, and Benson; and cats, Willow and Dixie.

Anne - Rochelle Roe, age 53, of Mahtowa, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, after a four-year fight with cancer. Anne’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Missing Pets in the Northland, c/o Jodi Carlson, P.O. Box #155, Cloquet, Minnesota 55720.