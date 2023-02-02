Anne M. Smith

Anne Marie (Lindholm) Smith, 86, of Campbell, California, formerly of Two Harbors, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in California.

Anne was born November 9, 1936 to Evald and Selma (Dahlberg) Lindholm in Two Harbors, where she grew up and attended school. After earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota-Duluth she moved to California with her sister, Lu. Anne was employed as a cost accountant for a medical glove manufacturing company for 37 years in Los Gatos, and raised her son Eddie in San Jose and Campbell.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Lucille “Lu” Lindholm and Pauline McCutchen.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Smith and daughter-in-law, Ann Laverty; a granddaughter, Sandra Laverty; sisters, Lois (Ed) Johnson and Ruth Erickson; a brother, Robert (LaVerne) Lindholm; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anne appreciated her regular chats with Mic and Mary Jo Dahlberg, and enjoyed returning to Two Harbors many times over the years, to visit her family and friends

Services will be held in the Spring of 2023 at the United Church in Two Harbors, followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery.

