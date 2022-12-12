Anna M. Jones age 100 of Cape Coral, Fl and formerly of Duluth died on December 1, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1922 to parents, Michael & Katherine (Glatt) Steffan in Devils Lake, ND. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Kathleen Lund; stepson, Robert Jones; and siblings, Marie, Paul, Michael, Lugarda, Peter, Thomas, Nicholas, and Carolina. Anna and Robert owned and operated the Hamburger Deluxe Café and Coin City Laundry in West Duluth. Anna is survived by her son, Michael (Nancy); grandchildren, Kristina (Rusty), Eric (Kristin), Joshua; 4 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rose, and Josephine. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service in Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home 3208 W. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55806. 218-624-1059.