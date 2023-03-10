Anna Louise Roettger of Duluth, MN, age 89, died peacefully with her daughters by her side on March 8, 2023, at the family cabin in Moose Lake, MN.

Anna was born on All Saints Day, November 1, 1933, in Duluth, MN to Victor and Edith (Ekstrom) Johnson. She was the youngest of three children and baby sister to two older brothers, Melvin and Oscar. We suspect she was spoiled, particularly by her father, for being the only girl and inherited her love for gardening from her mother. Anna was a caring and loyal friend. She told many stories of her adventures at Cub’s Roller Rink and the good times she shared with her girlfriends. Those relationships were so important to her.

After graduating from high school, Anna took a job at the Duluth Clinic as a medical secretary. She was always proud of her service to the Clinic and of her abilities to spell obscure medical terms.

Anna will be remembered for so many things including her adventurous spirit and love of travel. When she was in her early twenties, she boldly hopped on a train with a friend, visiting Las Vegas, San Francisco and Banff/Lake Louise. Her travels continued after she was married to Jerome, visiting all 50 states and many countries together, including her dream vacation to China. Her favorite vacations were the annual girls’ trip with Jane and Amy and most recently Sara and Dyani. Anna had a “bucket list” before they were trendy and she shared her passion for travel with her daughters and grandchildren.

Anna was the consummate sports fan. She attended every meet and game that her daughters participated in, even attending some practices. Jerome and Anna were long-time UMD hockey season ticket holders and she often walked from their house to the Romano Gym and Malosky Stadium for UMD basketball and football games. As a grandmother, Anna continued to be a fan, attending many of Matt, Mike and Sara’s sports games. When the TV was on in Duluth, it likely was a Minnesota Vikings or Minnesota Lynx game.

Most importantly, Anna will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished family time at the cabin, in Florida, and in the hockey arena. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she showered them each with love. Alzheimer’s Disease robbed her of cherished memories, but it could not dampen the joy she brought to her family and friends.

Anna is survived by her two beloved daughters Jane Taffe, Amy Roettger and son-in-law Gerald Taffe; three grandchildren Matthew (Dyani Taffe), Michael (Teagan Mohs) and Sara (Winston Schromm) Taffe; as well as two great-grandchildren, Brayden Dozier and Anniston Taffe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome, her parents, cherished Aunt Eva and Uncle Pete Nielsen and siblings Melvin and Oscar Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 24 at First Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice, plant a flower or two in your garden or a play a round of golf while enjoying your favorite dark beer in honor of this beautiful lady. Anna’s family would like to thank the medical teams at Essentia Health and St Croix Hospice for the incredible and compassionate care that she received. A private family internment will be held at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.