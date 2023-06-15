Ann Rantala, age 62 of Duluth, MN, died on June 14, 2023, at her DRCC Glendale home under hospice care. Ann was born on July 28, 1960, to parents, Raymond & Charlotte (Reiners) Rantala. Ann’s early years she lived at the Baldwin Home, the pioneer group home focusing on residential living for persons of special needs. Until her passing, Ann continued to live at various group homes under the umbrella of the Duluth Regional Care Center. The oldest of six daughters, Annie was blessed to be wholly supported and fully loved by her parents, sisters, as well as her extended DRCC family including dedicated and compassionate caregivers.

Ann is preceded in death by her father, Raymond; grandparents & godparents Lawrence and Florence Reiners, grandparents Vanio and Anna Rantala; and brother-in-law, Scott Reinhard. She is survived by her mother, Charlotte; sisters, Susan (Doug) Nelson, Kathryn Reinhard, Jean (Kelly) Hare, Judy (Joel) Kordahl, and Amy Rantala (Tom Savaloja); and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

VISITIATION: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 1419 St Benedict St, Duluth, MN 55811, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to: Duluth Regional Care Center - Glendale, 5629 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN 55807 or CHOICE - unlimited http://www.choiceunlimited.org/support-us.html

