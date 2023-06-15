Ann Frances Burke 55, formerly of Two Harbors, Phoenix, and Oklahoma City, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Duluth.

Ann grew up in Two Harbors, and graduated from Two Harbors High School, and earned her bachelor’s degree in medical records from St. Scholastica.

Her greatest joy was horses. From an early age she won many riding awards and, prior to moving back to Minnesota, she lived on a beautiful ranch in Oklahoma.

She is predeceased by her father, Glen Burke.

She is survived by her mother, Joan Burke; siblings, Megan Burke, David Nyquist, Melinda Hallman (Cameron Miller), Christopher Burke (Kim Klein Burke), Alan Burke (Shauna Lange Burke), Daniel Burke (Anita Burke), twin sister Amy Burke and Melissa Griffin (Rusty Griffin); nephews, Ryan Hallman, Brandon Madsen, Daniel Burke, and Jackson Griffin; nieces, Karen Kerner, Amanda Madsen, Aria Lucarelli, Ali Burke, Maddy Burke, Gabby Burke and Sophie Griffin, and her very much loved dog.

Funeral on Monday, June 19th at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 227 Third Avenue in Two Harbors with a gathering afterwards. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com