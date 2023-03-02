Andrew Charles Felknor “Charlie”, 51, of Floodwood passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in his home. Charlie was born on July 22, 1971, in Duluth, to Dale and Mary Felknor. He attended Floodwood Schools, graduating in 1990. Charlie lived in Floodwood his entire life. He worked for FST for 17 years as a Recycling Technician.

Charlie enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, cutting firewood and cooking. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He was never one to turn down a meal from Sammy’s Pizza or AppleBees.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven Felknor.

He will be missed by his sisters, Wendy (Chris Larsen) and Gina (Terry Davis); nieces and nephews, Jennifer Heine, Loren (Julie Heine), Hilary Hendrickson, Heather (Todd), Nick, Caine (Shanna), and Jaimen; great nephews, Marlin, Meiko and Calvin; and great nieces, Savannah, Madison and Lyrric.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.