Andrew “Andy” Carl Johnson, age 78 of Duluth, MN passed away January 17, 2023 at home in Duluth,MN. He was born October 2, 1944 to Andrew and Florence (Olson) Johnson.

Andy graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1963 and attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. He then enlisted in the Army Reserve and was a medic. Andy went on to work at Elliott’s Meat and Diamond Tool, retiring from Diamond Tool after 24 years of employment. He volunteered at the CHUM food shelf for several years.

Andy participated in many sports throughout his lifetime to include golf, softball, fastpitch, and running 5K races. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, his morning walk to get the newspaper, and visiting the “gang” in West Duluth. He was also an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and UMD bulldogs.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maxine Johnson and Linda Smith, and brothers-in-law Robert Smith and Richard Olson.

Andy is survived by his son Kevin (Kristi) Johnson of Canyon, MN, daughter Marissa (Michael) Desjardins of Peoria, AZ, grandchildren Brendan (Camilla) Johnson and Bailey Johnson, sister Sandra Olson, brother Thomas Johnson, many nieces and nephews, and granddogs Bauer, Charlie, and Molly.

We would like to thank the staff at Faith Haven Apartments for taking good care of him. Special thanks to the ‘gang’ at the Rustic, the Gopher, and Mr.D’s for their friendship.

There will be a private graveside service at Oneota Cemetery in Duluth, MN with a celebration of Life at a later date.