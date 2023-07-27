Andrea Genevieve Riley Goehrig

Andrea Genevieve Riley, a remarkable woman of many talents and deep devotion, gracefully departed this earthly realm on June 24th, 2023, after enduring post-surgery complications. Born June 6, 1957, to Andrew Anthony and Marilyn Helen McClaire Riley.

From an young age, Andi enjoyed figure skating and studied ballet. She lettered in Track in DCHS. She easily absorbed Russian, French, and Spanish languages and in the sciences in college, earning her many recognitions.

Growing up in the Northland, Andi had fun at Park Point, Island Lake and skipping rocks! She made snow angels, cheered on at local baseball games with her family; had carefree times at Bridgemans and walks to the Library, and to the Chisholm Museum! Sundays were great at St. Anthony’s.

Andi served in the USAF as a weather watcher, earning awards for her contributions and in her years at the U.S. Postal Service, while caring for her widowed mother and her own children in Florida. Andi’s heart beat with an overwhelming love for her family, and her role as a mother brought her joy.

Andi radiated humility, grace, and forgiveness-a reflection of the traits embodied by her beloved father. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell as she reunites with her parents and her sister, Laura Kathleen Rapp, in the heavenly abode.

Andrea is survived by her beloved five children: E-5 Sergeant Jason Roscoe and children Justin, Jeremy, Jacob, and Andrew; E-4 Airman Cassiopaeia Roscoe and children, Rachel, David, and Zoe; E-4 Zachary Roscoe; Angelique Goehrig and Nikolaus Goehrig. And siblings: Maureen (Peter) Desilets; Bruce, (Carrie) Riley; David Riley; Victoria (Calvin) Lidmark.

Matthew 5:3-4, “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”

Tribute to Andi’s life and service will be held on August 25th, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, located at 4777 Hwy 53, Saginaw, MN. In recognition of her selfless commitment, military honors will be bestowed upon her, a symbol of gratitude for her service.