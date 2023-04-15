Esther Gladys Anderson, 97, formerly of Aurora, MN died on April 4, 2023. She was born on January 18,1926 to Anna Irene (Swahn) and Carl Oscar Peterson in Woonsocket, RI. At the age of 11, her family moved to the village of Slatersville. She attended Kendal Dean Elementary School and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1943. She graduated from Rhode Island College of Education in 1947. While in college she was an active member of Capa Delta Pi, the nature club and choir. She spent the next 3 years teaching second grade at Kendal Dean Elementary and 1 year of kindergarten in New London, CT.

In 1950, she was united in marriage to Dr. Robert Anderson. They lived in New London, CT and Staten Island, NY before moving to Aurora, MN in 1954. She was active of Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes, MN over 50 years. She was a longtime member of Interchurch Ministry and one of her passions was to organize the Thursday church service every week for the Aurora Nursing Home residents. Gladys loved having a houseful of people and welcomed 7 foreign students into their home. She hosted neighborhood parties, cabin gatherings and never let a friend be alone on a holiday. She loved her dog, Daisy, lying on her lap during afternoon naps keeping her warm and cozy.

In 2020, she moved to Barnum, MN to be cared for by family.

Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Anderson.

She is survived by sons, Gary (Laurie) Anderson, Scott (Paula) Anderson, Dean (Ann) Anderson, Keith (Carmel) Anderson and Randy Anderson; daughters, Jody Falbo and Lori (Brian) Koski; grandchildren, Claire (Mike) Fleming, Ellen (Pasha) Anderson, Keenan Anderson, Nathan (Amanda) Anderson, Megan (Corey) Anderson, Michelle (Kevin) McGowan, Allison Falbo, Eliah Anderson, Ezrie Anderson, Joel (Carly) Koski, Erin Koski and Emma Koski; great-grandchildren Myla Koski and Haven Koski; and nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by many special church and neighborhood friends.

The family would like to thank Essentia-Health Sandstone staff for their wonderful care in her last days.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be a lunch following the service held at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Aurora Food Shelf or Doctors Without Borders.

Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.