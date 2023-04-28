Alyce Louise Rasanen, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, April 27, 2023.

She was born March 17, 1928, in Cloquet Mn to Edmond and Beulah Bruley.

On April 5, 1952, she married Waino P. Rasanen. Shortly after, they moved to the San Francisco Bay area in California. On October 21, 1956, they had a daughter, Sandra.

Alyce’s true passion in life was plants and flowers, she worked as a floral designer for many years. She loved Elvis Presley, crafts, embroidery, cooking, bowling and couldn’t go a day without her ice cream.

The family moved back to Minnesota in 1995. During retirement the two of them traveled extensively in their motorhome throughout the U.S. and especially enjoyed their trip to Alaska with her sister Irene and husband.

She was preceded in death by her husband Waino P. Rasanen, her parents, brothers; Clifford Bruley, Eddie Bruley, twins Fred and Bert Bruley. Sisters; Hazel Souza and Irene Nummi.

Alyce is survived by her sister, Ina Jean Simpson. Her daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Enquist, grandchildren Sarah (Joe) Witz and Eric Enquist. Great grandchildren Gavin and Sadie Witz and several other relatives and friends.

By Alyce’s request there will be no service