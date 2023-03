March 7, 1927 - Feb. 27, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Alvin L. Jensen, 95, Effie, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 27, in The Emeralds at Grand Rapids under Moments Hospice.

Per Alvin’s wishes, no services will be held. Salutes, handshakes, smiles, and waves goodbye are preferred.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth, Minn.