Family was Alvin’s pride and Joy and he considered going to the woods as going home.

Alvin Amus Savela, 85, of Duluth, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 peacefully at home with his loving daughters by his side.

Alvin was born in Sebeka, MN on May 26, 1937 and eventually settled with his family in Duluth, where he attended Duluth Central High School before joining the Army serving for two years. He was talented in many trades but settled on welding and worked for Boilermakers local #647 for 30 years where he forged many lifelong friendships.

He was a current member of the Duluth Honor Guard and was honored to serve the Veterans thru the years. He was an active member of Kenwood Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Finnish Choir the Jarvenpaa singers and the Kantele group. Also singing with the Harbor Masters Choir.

Alvin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Marylou; infant daughter, Luann; parents, Harry and Elaine; and siblings, Alice, Donald, David, Delores, and Harry Jr.

Alvin is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Neil) Jones, Carla (Stephen) Kaneski, Cheryl (Jeff) Stojevich, Cathy (Darren) Bakkala, and Robert Braff; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 3rd at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Alvin to the Salvation Army or St Jude Children’s Hospital.

