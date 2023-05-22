Alva B Eastman Jr

Alva (Al) B. Eastman Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023 in Bradenton, FL. He was born on August 9, 1948, in Superior, WI, and grew up in Duluth, MN, on Park Point. He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1966 and later married Linda Sieger from Duluth. He enlisted in the military at the age of 17 and had a distinguished career, retiring from the Duluth 148th Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant after serving his country for over 29 years. He received the Air Force Achievement Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal during his service. One of Al’s passions was sharing stories about his military service and showing gratitude to fellow veterans. After retirement, he spent time raising his three boys, coaching basketball and soccer, going skiing, and enjoying the family cabin in Cromwell. Additionally, he found ways to stay busy by working as the Zoning Administrator for Lakewood Township and as a Business Agent for Duluth Stagehands where he organized the labor for concerts and events. After Linda retired, they became residents of Bradenton, FL, and enjoyed traveling to various destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska, and Cuba. He was an active member of his retirement community, Gold Tree, where he enjoyed spending the winter playing a variety of sports, including tennis, pickleball, and golf. He also attended driveway parties and participated in many gatherings with the fun-loving folks of Gold Tree, where he enjoyed playing card games such as Pegs and Jokers. Known for his great sense of humor, Al had a way of putting others at ease and brightening their day with a well-timed joke. In 2018, he became a proud grandfather for the first time to Kallen. His joy doubled when Avery was born in 2020, and he was thrilled when he welcomed his granddaughter Kendall in 2022, the first girl in the family. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him so much happiness, and he cherished every moment he had with them. He would light up when talking about his grandkids and share stories about their latest adventures with everyone. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Alva (Sr) and Cyrillia Eastman, his brother Thomas (5), and his sisters Jan Sulerud and Jill Nordberg. He is survived by his wife Linda; sons, Thomas (Ruth) Eastman, Roseville, MN; Timothy Eastman (Krystal Iverson) Duluth, MN; Travis Eastman, Duluth, MN; his sister Joan Eastman (Ron Wahlsten) Duluth; his grandchildren, Kallen Eastman, Kendall Eastman, of Duluth, and Avery Eastman of Roseville, and the family Golden retrievers, Milli and Rex. A Military Honors Salute will be held on June 2nd at 11AM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, located at 4777 Highway 53, Saginaw, MN 55779. Following the salute, there will be lunch and visiting at Cast Iron Bar and Grill, located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811.