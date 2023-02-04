Alice Mae Brown, 75, of Duluth, passed away on January 30, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital. She was born in Duluth on October 31, 1947 to Albert and Mamie Roland.

She married John Brown Sr. on May 23, 1969 in Winchester, KY. Alice took great care of their home, flower garden, and in raising a family. She loved to bake and sew, especially quilts and afghans.

Alice was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Katherine; parents; and all her siblings, Harold “Bud”, Melvin, George, Genevieve, Myrtle, Betty, Ruby, and Lillian.

Alice is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Sr.; children, Serena (Neal) Brantner, John Jr. (Melissa), Al (Sheri) and Ben (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St Luke’s nurses on 6th floor and especially Stephanie with Hospice.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 10th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at Noon.

