Alice Carroll

On January 15, 2023, Alice (Olson) (Killian) Carroll passed away peacefully at home with her son, Joe, and her faithful Yorkie companion, Angel, beside her. She was 76 years old. Alice had fought a good fight against scleroderma and lung cancer for the past several years.

Alice was born in Littlefork, Minnesota to Elmer and Myrtle Olson on January 26, 1946. She grew up out in the country on a dairy farm four miles from the Canadian border. The family faithfully attended a small country Lutheran Church. Alice was an active member in 4-H. She was proud of her Holstein heifer, Black Beauty, winning a Blue Ribbon at the Koochiching County Fair. She graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School in 1964. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, eventually earning a degree in Criminal Justice. While in Duluth, she met her husband, Jonathon Killian. Alice and Jon were proud parents of their son, Joe. Her work experience included working at the Glass Block Department Store in Duluth, first as a clerk and then as a 5 foot 2 inch, 100 pound Security Agent. She was always spunky! She later worked as a Probation Officer in Aitkin, Virginia and then Duluth, Minnesota.

Upon retiring, Alice and her partner, Dennis Bertilson spent their summers in Minnesota and enjoyed being ‘Winter Texans.” They remained active in the Elks. After Dennis’s death in 2011, Alice made her permanent home in Weslaco, Texas, until poor health forced her to leave. She first moved to Gardnerville, NV, to live with her sister, Pearl, and then back to Duluth to live with her son.

Alice was a fun person, had a great sense of humor, people enjoyed her company and she had a good time. She was especially tender-hearted, kind and generous with friends and animals. She always had at least one dog and strongly believed in feeding the birds. Her T.V. was always on! She regularly watched a wide variety of programs from the cooking shows, game shows, old movies, to all sports. She especially loved watching the Golf and Tennis Tournaments. She could tell you the life history of each of the golfers as well as the tennis players and get you interested in watching too. She was an avid reader of mystery books and would often read several books a week. In her heart, she was a Minnesota Viking fan, but she felt if she actively cheered for them it would jinx their chance to win. So she would try to cheer for the opposing team. Alice was a devoted mother and supportive sister. Alice will be missed by everyone who knew her!

Alice is survived by Jon and Joe Killian, and Pearl Plummer (Don). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, and nephews.

Alice requested no formal service be held. She will be buried later in the family plot at the Riverview Cemetery near the farm.