Albin Loushine, 93, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14. He was a lifelong resident of Proctor, MN. He resided at St. James Orphanage from the age of 2-16 years of age. Having no parental role model, he was an exceptional father to his three children. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was very proud of his work at the DM&IR Railway for 35 years. It was there he met his love of his life, Marie, and stated, “My life began when I met her.” He loved to dance, play cards, go on long walks and volunteer his accounting skills for The American Legion. He moved to Sarasota two years ago to live with his daughter Patty Loushine and son-in-law Jack Darby where he was lovingly cared for. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Marie Loushine. Survivors include son, Michael Loushine (Marlaina wife, Emma granddaughter, Madison granddaughter, Parker grandson), daughter, Ann-Marie Loushine (Daniel Thomsen husband) and daughter, Patricia Loushine (Jack Darby husband, Brendan grandson and Spencer granddaughter). Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Osprey, Florida at a later date.