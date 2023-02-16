Agnes Katherine Turk, age 109, of Duluth, died February 15, 2023 at Viewcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Agnes was born in Ambridge, PA on January 15th, 1914. She was the oldest of 6 children. Her family moved to Duluth when she was 4 yrs old. She married her husband, John, in 1939. They raised 3 boys. They owned a small movie theater, ran a Standard Oil Service Station, and her husband worked at United States Steel.

Agnes was very active in her church. She loved to read, garden, and care for her goldfish. Agnes cherished being together with family.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richard; a great-grand daughter; parents; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Agnes is survived by her sons, Raymond (Pauline) of Rocky Mount, NC, and Edward (Gloria) of Stone Lake, WI; nephew, Roy, of Duluth; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Ecumen Lakeshore, Viewcrest, and Essentia Hospice for all their special care.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 21st at St. Elizabeth Church, 610 99th Ave W, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM. Father Richard Kunst officiating. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Superior, WI.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com