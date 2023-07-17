Adam Peter Hanson

(1965-2023) Adam recently passed away at his home. He was 58 years old.

Aside from a short time in Alaska, Adam made the northland area his home and enjoyed all that it offered. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and biking. He loved four wheeling and dirt biking. He could often be found in the garage tinkering on his various projects and could take apart and put back together any engine you gave him.

He was also a very talented artist who loved doodling, watching old sitcoms, and listening to country music, especially anything by Tracy Lawrence.

Adam was a private person who spent the last few years of his life quietly on his land that he loved. Adam was goofy, fun-loving, and fearless.

Adam is survived by his daughter, Alexandra; his father, Frank; his brother, Frank; sister, Gretchen; and step children, Jeremy, Krystal & Brittney. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharyn; and brother, Matthew. He also had extended family that he loved as well. He will be missed by all.

Adam had made it clear to those closest to him that he did not want a public service. We ask instead for family and friends to remember him with love and fond memories.