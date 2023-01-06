Aaron R. Anderson

Aaron Roy Anderson, 32, of Duluth, MN formerly of Sandstone, MN, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2022.

Aaron was born September 6th, 1990 to Lonnie Anderson and Vicky (Marshall) Anderson in Moose Lake, MN. He was the youngest of 3 children. Aaron graduated from East Central High School in 2009 and joined the Air Force in June 2009. He graduated from Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX in August 2009. From Lackland he went to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS to complete his training as an Avionics Systems Technician. Aaron was also stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ before his final station at RAF Lakenheath in the UK. He was honorably discharged in September 2013. Aaron began employment at Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth in April 2014. At the time of his passing, he was the Flight Line Lead. Aaron was due to transfer to a new position in January.

Aaron is preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother Fyrne Amotozio, paternal grandmother Lottie Anderson, maternal grandmother Judith Marshall, and uncle Lyle Marshall. Aaron will be deeply missed by father Lonnie Anderson of Sandstone, mother Vicky Anderson of Sandstone, sister Courtney (Daniel) Riley of Sandstone, and brother Evan (Ashley Montague) of Finlayson. He will also be lovingly remembered by his nephew Liam and nieces Lucia, Olivia, and Amelia along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A public visitation will be held Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone, MN from 1:00-4:00pm. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Never forgotten, forever loved. Fly high, Aaron.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com