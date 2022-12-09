SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two Harbors nurses cancel strike plans; MNA ratification vote begins Friday

The unfair labor practice strike was set to begin Sunday.

090620.N.DNT.LakeView c02.JPG
Lake View Hospital and Medical Clinic in Two Harbors.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 06:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

TWO HARBORS — Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital no longer plan to strike, the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday afternoon.

The unfair labor practice strike, which was set to begin Sunday and last indefinitely, was called off "as a sign of good faith" as the MNA and St. Luke's continue contract negotiations. The contracts of 18 MNA nurses at Lake View expired Sept. 30.

The MNA Lake View Nurse Negotiation Team said in a new release they hope management will collaborate with nurses and take negotiations seriously by treating the nurses and their priorities with respect.

"Lake View nurses are committed to working toward a fair contract that uplifts our community and protects the future of healthcare in Two Harbors and the rest of Northeastern Minnesota,” the nurses said in their statement.

Lake View Hospital said in a statement they look forward to returning to the bargaining table on Friday. This will be the third session of negotiations between MNA and the health care system.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lake View will continue our strong tradition of working collaboratively with the MNA to reach an agreement that is fair to all of our stakeholders, including our patients, community and our entire Lake View team," St. Luke's Lake View said.

MNA nurses at 15 other hospitals, including St. Luke's in Duluth and Essentia Health in Duluth and Superior, reached tentative agreements earlier this week and called off their strikes. The 15,000 nurses will vote on ratifying the proposed contracts Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Results will be announced Wednesday.

Nurses walking on the picket line.
Local
St. Luke's, Essentia reach tentative agreements with nurses
The strike planned to begin Dec. 11 has been called off, the Minnesota Nurses Association said, as all hospitals except St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have reached tentative agreements.
December 06, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

This story was updated at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 to include comments from St. Luke's Lake View. It was originally published at 4:09 p.m. the same day.

Related Topics: ST. LUKE'STWO HARBORSNURSINGUNIONSHEALTH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Blue christmas ball isolated on white background
Health
Emotions are contagious. Don't let people's negativity make holiday stress, anxiety or depression worse
Many people struggle with stress and depression around the holidays. If you're one of them, you know how an interaction with an Ebenezer Scrooge-type can make feelings of negativity and sadness grow.
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
MNsure logo
Minnesota
Minnesotans can still enroll in health insurance through MNsure
While open enrollment ended earlier this month, Minnesotans can sign up for coverage that will begin in February.
December 20, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Nurses wave to a supporter.
Health
Nurses vote in favor of new hospital contracts
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have agreed to the contract agreements reached with Twin Ports and Twin Cities hospitals last week. The contracts will last for three years.
December 14, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Hilltop Healthcare exterior
Health
New owners to rebrand, revamp Duluth nursing and rehab center
Hilltop Healthcare, formerly Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center, was purchased by New Jersey business partners earlier this year.
December 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt