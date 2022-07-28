Pets may help slow memory issues over time

ROCHESTER — If you have a dog, cat or other animal friend, you may be doing your brain a big favor. Research published in the journal Neurology shows that owning a pet, especially for five years or more, may slow the progression of cognitive issues in older adults.

How do pets help? The researchers say it may have to do with the many ways in which pets make you feel. Plus, they get you moving, which is good for cardiovascular health, including the vascular health of your brain.

“As stress can negatively affect cognitive function, the potential stress-buffering effects of pet ownership could provide a plausible reason for our findings,” said Dr. Tiffany Braley from the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. “A companion animal can also increase physical activity, which could benefit cognitive health. That said, more research is needed to confirm our results and identify underlying mechanisms for this association.”

For the study, the researchers gave participants multiple cognitive tests, such as addition, subtraction and word recall. Over six years, the cognitive scores decreased at a slower rate in pet owners — especially long-term pet owners.

"Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond may have health benefits like decreasing blood pressure and stress,” Braley said. "Our results suggest pet ownership may also be protective against cognitive decline.”

