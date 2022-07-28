SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Pets may help slow memory issues over time

Here's some good news for pet owners. Your dog, cat or other animal friend may help slow cognitive decline over time. Get the details in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion with Viv Williams."

Two black Labrador retrievers lounge on golf cart
Pets impact their owner's lives in many positive ways.
Viv Williams
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022 04:00 PM
ROCHESTER — If you have a dog, cat or other animal friend, you may be doing your brain a big favor. Research published in the journal Neurology shows that owning a pet, especially for five years or more, may slow the progression of cognitive issues in older adults.

How do pets help? The researchers say it may have to do with the many ways in which pets make you feel. Plus, they get you moving, which is good for cardiovascular health, including the vascular health of your brain.

“As stress can negatively affect cognitive function, the potential stress-buffering effects of pet ownership could provide a plausible reason for our findings,” said Dr. Tiffany Braley from the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. “A companion animal can also increase physical activity, which could benefit cognitive health. That said, more research is needed to confirm our results and identify underlying mechanisms for this association.”

For the study, the researchers gave participants multiple cognitive tests, such as addition, subtraction and word recall. Over six years, the cognitive scores decreased at a slower rate in pet owners — especially long-term pet owners.

"Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond may have health benefits like decreasing blood pressure and stress,” Braley said. "Our results suggest pet ownership may also be protective against cognitive decline.”

Check out the link below for more stories about the potential health benefits of pets.

podcast+4f225cbe-ec33-4878-ac78-80fdfa629720-Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg
Health-Fusion-logo.jpg
Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
