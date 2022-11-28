SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Free CNA training course available in Duluth

It will be offered evenings from Dec. 12 to early March. It is open to people who receive public assistance; are unemployed; live below the poverty line; lack stable housing; have a criminal record; do not have a high school diploma; are a person of color; and/or are a person with a disability.

By Staff reports
November 28, 2022
DULUTH — A free certified nursing assistant training class will begin Dec. 12 through a partnership among the city of Duluth, SOAR Career Solutions, Community Action Duluth, Duluth Adult Education and area employers.

The course will be held at Community Action Duluth most weekdays from 4-8 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. through early March. Free child care will be available to those attending the class.

To be eligible for the class, participants must be residents of St. Louis, Carlton or Lake counties, be at least 18 years old, and meet at least one category of the following criteria:

  • Individual of color
  • Individual lacking stable housing
  • Individual with a criminal record
  • Individual without a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Individual living with a disability
  • Individual who has been unemployed for 26 or more of the past 52 weeks
  • Individual at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines
  • Qualify for at least one of the following benefits:
    • Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP)/Diversionary Work Program (DWP)
    • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
    • Free or reduced lunch
    • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)/Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits

Space is limited. To register or learn more, contact Ali Haworth at ahaworth@duluthmn.gov or 218-730-5235 or SOAR Career Solutions at 218-722-3126.

