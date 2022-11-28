Free CNA training course available in Duluth

DULUTH — A free certified nursing assistant training class will begin Dec. 12 through a partnership among the city of Duluth, SOAR Career Solutions, Community Action Duluth, Duluth Adult Education and area employers.

The course will be held at Community Action Duluth most weekdays from 4-8 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. through early March. Free child care will be available to those attending the class.

To be eligible for the class, participants must be residents of St. Louis, Carlton or Lake counties, be at least 18 years old, and meet at least one category of the following criteria:



Individual of color

Individual lacking stable housing

Individual with a criminal record

Individual without a high school diploma or equivalent

Individual living with a disability

Individual who has been unemployed for 26 or more of the past 52 weeks

Individual at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines

Qualify for at least one of the following benefits:

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP)/Diversionary Work Program (DWP) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Free or reduced lunch Supplemental Security Income (SSI)/Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits



Space is limited. To register or learn more, contact Ali Haworth at ahaworth@duluthmn.gov or 218-730-5235 or SOAR Career Solutions at 218-722-3126.