Killer of Wisconsin police officers had warrant, history of domestic abuse, authorities say

The two police officers killed in a traffic stop shootout in Northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday — including one whose career began in Stoughton — had stopped the gunman's vehicle because he had a warrant out for his arrest, the state Department of Justice said Monday.

Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, had pulled over the vehicle driven by Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, after they received a report of "concerning behavior," DOJ said.

Gunfire ensued, leaving Breidenbach and Scheel dead. Perry was taken to a hospital and later died, DOJ said.

The reason for Perry's warrant was not immediately available in online court records. The New Auburn resident had pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and domestic abuse in May 2020, according to court records.

The Barron County District Attorney's Office, led by Brian Wright, asked the court to dismiss misdemeanor charges of battery and bail jumping against Perry at the time. Perry had no criminal history outside of Wisconsin, according to court records.

Since the slayings, there's been an outpouring of support for the officers and their families in Barron County and beyond.

Breidenbach was the daughter of former Chetek Police Chief Robert Breidenbach. She was the department's K-9 therapy dog handler and had been with the force since 2019, Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said.

"Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served," Ambrozaitis said. "We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily's families. They will be missed by everyone."

Breidenbach had been on Chetek's police force for about four years and previously spent nine months with the Stoughton Police Department.

Scheel had served as an officer for one year.

Gov. Tony Evers first identified Breidenbach and Scheel in a tweet on Monday.

The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the state Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, State Crime Lab and a DCI crime response specialist. All involved law enforcement officials are fully cooperating with the investigation, DOJ said.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert and Chippewa Herald reporter Audrey Korte contributed to this report.

