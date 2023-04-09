50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop

The members of the Chetek and Cameron departments died in a shootout Saturday.

3403004+police.jpg
By Rob Mentzer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 1:20 PM

BARRON COUNTY — A suspect in a traffic stop Saturday shot and killed two police officers in western Wisconsin. The suspect is also dead.

The officers were members of the Chetek Police Department and the Cameron Police Department in Barron County, according to the state Department of Justice. They were killed after a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m. in Cameron led to a shootout with police. The shooter was taken to a hospital and died there, according to the release.

Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The identities of the officers and the suspect were not released Saturday.

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the probe into the incident.

The officer deaths come about two months after a Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed by a robbery suspect. That killing was the first line-of-duty police death recorded in Wisconsin since 2021.

