A Hibbing woman vanished. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?

HIBBING — A few days after Barbara Paciotti went missing in 1969, her parents received a two-page, handwritten note in the mail.

“Something terrible happened to which I have no recall,” it began.

The letter, signed “Jeff,” was believed to be from Paciotti’s boyfriend — the leading suspect in what was quickly turning from a missing person case into a homicide investigation.

The circumstantial evidence against Jeff Dolinich was strong. He was the last person seen with Paciotti. Her purse and identification were later found in the car he had been driving. And he even admitted to police that he believed he may have killed the 20-year-old that night.

“We had very little doubt that she was murdered,” Robert McGowan, former head of investigations at the Hibbing Police Department, later told the News Tribune.

Barbara Paciotti. File / Duluth News Tribune

The case appeared tantalizingly close to being solved. The only problem: Investigators had no body, no known crime scene and no definitive proof that Paciotti was even dead, much less how it occurred.

“I think every officer in the state worked on it, from here to Minneapolis,” retired St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy Ray Bordon recalled in the same 1987 article. “We didn’t know where to look.”

Fifty-four years later, the case remains one of the most intriguing and well-publicized cold cases in Northeastern Minnesota, but it appears no closer to being solved.

Police in the 2000s publicly named Dolinich as a suspect for the first time, and also carried out searches in locations where they hoped to find Paciotti’s remains. But those efforts failed to produce new evidence, and Dolinich died a decade ago without ever facing charges.

Nonetheless, a reward of up to $50,000 remains active for anyone who is able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her death.

Disappearance during Father's Day visit

Paciotti grew up with her parents, an older sister and younger brother in a two-story house a few blocks from downtown Hibbing.

Standing just 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 98 pounds, Paciotti was affectionately referred to by her family as a “petite, dark-haired, Serbian-Italian dynamo.” She loved her mother’s spaghetti, stayed up-to-date on fashion trends and enjoyed the music of singer Johnny Rivers.

“She left us one month before man first touched down on the moon, yet those she touched remember a dazzling, exuberant young woman, forever frozen in time,” family members wrote in a tribute decades later.

Paciotti moved to Minneapolis in 1968 and began working as a secretary for an investment firm, though she continued to make frequent trips home to the Iron Range.

Early news coverage of Barbara Paciotti's disappearance was limited and mostly contained physical descriptions of the missing 20-year-old. 1969 file / Duluth News Tribune

It was on a cool Friday evening, June 14, 1969, that Paciotti and roommate Carol Welsh made the long drive north to visit her parents over Father’s Day weekend. They had a late dinner and the two roommates spent some time cruising around town in the car Welsh had borrowed from her father.

Paciotti at that point was dating Dolinich, another former Hibbing resident who was also living in Minneapolis. However, Welsh recalled that she had been avoiding his calls as she was thinking of rekindling a relationship with her high school boyfriend.

“Jeff was very good to her, treated her like a queen and she did enjoy it,” Welsh later said. “But I don’t think he was very serious. She was not.”

Dolinich, 25, also happened to be in Hibbing that weekend, and Welsh recalled that they saw him standing on a sidewalk downtown, but Paciotti wanted to keep driving without stopping.

They again encountered him after midnight as they stopped to chat with another friend near Sammy’s Pizza. After a few minutes, Paciotti told Welsh she was leaving with Dolinich and would call her roommate in the morning.

That was the last time anyone saw or heard from Barbara Paciotti.

Dolinich's statements, letter lead to suspicion

Welsh, and Paciotti’s mother, Betty, spent much of the next day in confusion trying to figure out where Barbara had gone. By evening, it was clear something was wrong, and her parents contacted the police.

In the ensuing days, Hibbing police and St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies would begin a search of the area, eventually aided by many volunteers. But the 20-year-old seemed to be gone without a trace.

Dolinich, meanwhile, returned to Minneapolis, where his parents also called police to conduct a welfare check June 14. He was found by Minneapolis police a few blocks from his apartment and was detained after a short case.

In an interview, police said he acknowledged that he took a ride with Paciotti around 1:30 a.m. after a night of drinking. He allegedly admitted that the two had an argument and said he struck her once and thought she was dead.

Dolinich, however, said he had no memory of where he left her and only recalled waking up near Mora, Minnesota, some 125 miles south on the route back to the Twin Cities. Along with finding her purse in his car, authorities said his pants and shoes were covered in grass and mud.

Betty Paciotti spent decades searching for answers in the disappearance of her daughter, Barbara, from Hibbing in 1969. She died without answers in 2004 at age 76. File / Duluth News Tribune

The mysterious letter arrived at the home of Betty and Fabian Paciotti early the next week, and police confirmed they believed it had been sent by Dolinich.

“Everything was fine the other night except the way I was driving — I drank too much and should have never considered driving,” the letter said. “Barb got out of the car and so did I. The last thing I remember is falling and she tried to help me. Being too heavy I knocked her down. The next morning I woke up near Mora. How I got back in the car and that distance I don’t know. …

“I wouldn’t hurt her for anything in the world. We were going to be married. … I can’t even defend myself because I don’t remember anything. … I couldn’t live with myself if anything happened to her. She was my responsibility to watch and care for and I evidently failed. If I or someone else did take a life, I will give my life — although I don’t see how I could because everything was fine with us and I loved her very much. This occurrence is too strange for me. May you find forgiveness in your hearts.”

Police, family gain hope as investigation reopened

Without more firm evidence, prosecutors in the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office determined charges against Dolinich were not viable and the case started going cold.

The family, meanwhile, kept enduring tragedies. Paciotti’s sister, Sue, died from cancer in 1977 at age 30. Their father, best known as “Cha,” died five weeks later of the same cause.

Betty, the matriarch, steadfastly held out hope that she’d someday receive a phone call or letter in the mail that would be the key to cracking the case. For decades, she kept 1960s-era photographs of all three children prominently displayed in the same house where Barbara grew up.

“There’s got to be a God,” Betty said in 1987. “He pulls you through, how many times. But then I get mad at him, too, because he keeps giving me these things. He’s tested me enough. I don’t see why he doesn’t just leave me alone now.”

Betty herself would die in 2004, around the same time Hibbing police sought to revitalize the investigation.

Authorities in 2005 publicly named Dolinich as the lone suspect for the first time. Investigators began reinterviewing people and searching for new leads, also hoping advances in technology might provide the needed break.

Police wanted to “be able to tell the family where and what happened,” then-Police Chief Barbara Mitchell told the Hibbing Daily Tribune.

Denny Adams, left, and Dirk Versteeg prepare to take Dakota Territory Search Dogs into the woods in rural Hibbing in search of the remains of Barbara Paciotti in May 2006. Paciotti was 20 years old when she went missing in 1969. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We feel she is more than likely deceased," she said. "We're not sure what occurred, but we do feel it happened in Minnesota. The question is in which county."

Dolinich was contacted by police before retaining a lawyer and declining to cooperate. The reopened investigation did yield several tips about an old farmstead that had been owned by Dolinich’s grandmother near the eastern edge of Hibbing.

A search warrant was issued for the property and two bloodhounds, Molly and Ranger, from Dakota Territory Search Dogs were summoned in May 2006 to sniff for clues. The same team had helped find the remains of Dru Sjodin near Crookston and Erika Dalquist near Brainerd, both in 2004, and also participated in the unsuccessful search for LeeAnna Warner in Chisholm.

Investigators hoped to find a body, or even just a piece of clothing or jewelry, but the searches of the farm and other properties around the area came up empty and the case again went cold.

Family finds closure without firm answers

By 2008, the Paciotti family was ready to close an important chapter in the story of Barbara’s life. They published an obituary and held a memorial service at Hibbing’s Immaculate Conception Church, where she had been baptized nearly 60 years earlier.

“Certainly we hoped she would someday return. Maybe it was too awkward to memorialize someone who was so vibrant and might still be found. Most assuredly, it was just too painful to say goodbye under the circumstances,” Barbara’s niece, Heather Paciotti, said in the eulogy on the 39th anniversary of her disappearance, as covered by the Hibbing newspaper.

Denny Adams, of Dakota Territory Search Dogs, prepares his bloodhound, Ranger, for a search in rural Hibbing on May 8, 2006. Ranger and another bloodhound named Molly were searching for traces of Barbara Paciotti, who in 1969 went missing from Hibbing. Lee Bloomquist / File / Duluth News Tribune

“But we are now ready because it is the right thing for our family to do, and because Barbie truly deserves this day of honor and remembrance. Although we may not be able to lay her body to rest, let us finally lay her memory to rest here today.”

Barbara’s name was added to her mother’s grave, alongside her sister’s, though a date of death was not included.

“This was our way of doing something for her, acknowledging her life and pretty much putting her to rest,” brother Greg Paciotti told the Hibbing Daily Tribune at the time. “This should help give some closure.”

Authorities have periodically sought to renew attention on the case over the years with public outreach efforts. Spotlight on Crime, a nonprofit reward fund that partners with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, first began offering the monetary reward in January 2006.

Barbara Paciotti was included in a deck of cards distributed to Minnesota correctional facility inmates in 2008. Authorities featured 52 unsolved missing person and homicide cases from around the state in hopes of generating new leads from inmates. File / Duluth News Tribune

Paciotti’s case also was also among Minnesota cold cases featured in a deck of cards distributed to Minnesota correctional facilities in 2008 — the hope being that inmates would help generate tips on long-unsolved missing person and homicide cases.

Dolinich, who married and lived in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, died in July 2013 at age 69.

The case and reward still remain active, though the Hibbing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did not provide any updates to the News Tribune on its status.

Greg, the last remaining member of Barbara’s immediate family, said he has not received any new information and declined further discussion of the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hibbing Police Department at 218-263-3601 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Cold Case Unit at 651-793-7000, 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us .