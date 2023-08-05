Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Passerby rescues two swimmers in distress

A Toronto man helped two girls get out of the water after they'd been caught in a rip current.

A sign explains the flag warning system at Park Point Beaches in Duluth, where rip currents can form. File / News Tribune
A sign explains the flag warning system at Park Point Beach in Duluth, where rip currents can form.
File / News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 12:43 PM

DULUTH — A passerby rescued two swimmers in distress on Friday evening, according to a release from Duluth Fire Department.

Crews responded to the incident on the 800 block of South Lake Ave. Upon the arrival of the water rescue response team, including three fire companies, crews discovered the swimmers had already been rescued by a passerby.

Branislav Molnar of Toronto, Canada, was walking along Park Point Beach with a companion when he heard the cry for help, according to the release.

Molnar reported that one of the swimmers had mostly made it to shore. He quickly went for the second swimmer. Both of the rescued swimmers were safely retrieved. The swimmers were two girls who said they were swept out into Lake Superior while swimming in waist- to chest-deep water, the release stated. One swimmer said that she was wading in the waves and was swept off of her feet and began to be taken out into the lake. Her friend came into the water to help her and was also caught in the rip current, at which time Molnar entered the water.

The swimmers were examined by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service paramedics, and there was no need for additional medical care, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

red flag.jpg
A red flag warns of dangerous swimming conditions off Park Point.
File / News Tribune

The Duluth Fire Department had changed the beach warning flags to red that morning and the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement due to the likelihood of rip currents. Red flags indicate that the near-shore conditions are not safe for swimming, and that people should stay out of the water.

Lake Superior along Park Point produces rip currents reaching more than 100 yards offshore, which are most prone to occur later in the day after heavy onshore winds.

Swimmers can check on conditions at parkpointbeach.org.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
derailment edited.jpg
News
Train derailment closes railroad crossings in Otter Tail County
1d ago
 · 
By  WDAY News
Erica Dischino / TribuneParishioners commenced the first day of the Lenten season by receiving ashes on their forehead Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran Church.
News
Church leaders see attendance decline in Minnesota, nationally
Jul 29
 · 
By  By Renee Berg / The Free Press of Mankato, Minn.
071523N.FF.Shooting
Fargo
Fargo police officer dies, two are in critical condition following street shootout
Jul 14
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Women work on decorating a dollhouse.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth libraries' miniature dollhouses an all-ages delight
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
1d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb