Passerby rescues two swimmers in distress

DULUTH — A passerby rescued two swimmers in distress on Friday evening, according to a release from Duluth Fire Department.

Crews responded to the incident on the 800 block of South Lake Ave. Upon the arrival of the water rescue response team, including three fire companies, crews discovered the swimmers had already been rescued by a passerby.

Branislav Molnar of Toronto, Canada, was walking along Park Point Beach with a companion when he heard the cry for help, according to the release.

Molnar reported that one of the swimmers had mostly made it to shore. He quickly went for the second swimmer. Both of the rescued swimmers were safely retrieved. The swimmers were two girls who said they were swept out into Lake Superior while swimming in waist- to chest-deep water, the release stated. One swimmer said that she was wading in the waves and was swept off of her feet and began to be taken out into the lake. Her friend came into the water to help her and was also caught in the rip current, at which time Molnar entered the water.

The swimmers were examined by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service paramedics, and there was no need for additional medical care, according to the release.

A red flag warns of dangerous swimming conditions off Park Point. File / News Tribune

The Duluth Fire Department had changed the beach warning flags to red that morning and the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement due to the likelihood of rip currents. Red flags indicate that the near-shore conditions are not safe for swimming, and that people should stay out of the water.

Lake Superior along Park Point produces rip currents reaching more than 100 yards offshore, which are most prone to occur later in the day after heavy onshore winds.

Swimmers can check on conditions at parkpointbeach.org.