SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | North Dakota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar, sparking rabies scare

Rabies "attacks the nervous system and causes swelling of the brain. There is no treatment and rabies is nearly always fatal," according to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

1024px-Raccoon_(Procyon_lotor)_2.jpg
Representative photo of a raccoon.
Darkone via Wikimedia Commons
By Forum staff
September 14, 2022 12:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MADDOCK, N.D. — North Dakota health officials issued a warning after someone brought a raccoon into the Maddock Bar, resulting in patrons possibly being exposed to rabies.

Bar manager Cindy Smith said she was working the night of Sept. 6 when a woman brought the raccoon into the bar in Maddock, a Benson County town in northeast North Dakota.

"A local girl came in, and she had been drinking," Smith said. Tucked under her arms was the raccoon in question.

Bar management immediately told the woman that she had to leave, and she proceeded to show a few bar patrons the raccoon before Smith was able to corral her out the door, Smith said.

The raccoon never touched the floor or another customer, according to Smith. She said the animal "definitely didn't bite anyone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith said she's heard the woman found the raccoon as a baby on the side of the road, nearly dead.

"Some locals actually don't believe it happened," Smith said of the raccoon's visit to the bar.

Police believe it did happened and, according to Smith, are trying to find the raccoon's owner. It is illegal in North Dakota to keep a raccoon or skunk as a pet, health officials said.

"We're on a big raccoon hunt in Maddock," Smith joked.

Health officials said anyone bitten by the raccoon or anyone who had contact with the raccoon’s saliva should speak with a health care provider as soon as possible regarding the risk of rabies.

“Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” said Amanda Bakken, a state epidemiologist.

Smith says the bar's staff and customers named the animal "Rocky the Raccoon," and says they all plan to dress up as raccoons this Halloween. She hopes that no more animals will enter their establishment.

Related Topics: NORTH DAKOTASCIENCE AND NATURE
By Forum staff
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Blue christmas ball isolated on white background
Health
Emotions are contagious. Don't let people's negativity make holiday stress, anxiety or depression worse
Many people struggle with stress and depression around the holidays. If you're one of them, you know how an interaction with an Ebenezer Scrooge-type can make feelings of negativity and sadness grow.
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
MNsure logo
Minnesota
Minnesotans can still enroll in health insurance through MNsure
While open enrollment ended earlier this month, Minnesotans can sign up for coverage that will begin in February.
December 20, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Nurses wave to a supporter.
Health
Nurses vote in favor of new hospital contracts
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have agreed to the contract agreements reached with Twin Ports and Twin Cities hospitals last week. The contracts will last for three years.
December 14, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Hilltop Healthcare exterior
Health
New owners to rebrand, revamp Duluth nursing and rehab center
Hilltop Healthcare, formerly Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center, was purchased by New Jersey business partners earlier this year.
December 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt