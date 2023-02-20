99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

With DFL trifecta, bills race to Minnesota governor's desk

Already this session, Gov. Tim Walz has signed eight bills into law. Compare that to just one or two, or even no bills at this same point in previous sessions.

WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a tax conformity bill into law Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Capitol in St. Paul. The bill had strong bipartisan support and was the first to be signed into law in the 2023 session.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 20, 2023 05:36 PM

ST. PAUL — After years of divided government and legislative sessions marked by partisan gridlock, Minnesota lawmakers are working at a feverish pace to get bills to the governor’s desk.

While some of the bills have had widespread bipartisan support, Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers who for years have not been able to advance their agenda at the Capitol have already gotten abortion rights and a significant climate bill signed into law without Republican support.

Already this session, Gov. Tim Walz has signed eight bills into law. Compare that to just one or two, or even no bills at this same point in previous sessions. And dozens more on issues like banning so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth, restoring felon voting rights and legalizing adult-use cannabis are racing through committees and getting votes on the House and Senate floors.

2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
RELATED: Minnesota House to vote on 'conversion therapy' ban for LGBTQ minors
The practice has come under fire for its negative impacts and lack of evidence that it works.
February 20, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

With a historic $17.6 billion surplus and control of the Senate, House and Governor’s Office — known as a trifecta — the session so far has been a whirlwind of activity not typically seen in Minnesota, longtime observers of state politics have said.

“People are expecting lots of stuff at this point and there’s just this incredible amount of pent-up demand for all kinds of legislation,” Hamline University political science professor David Schultz said in an interview with Forum News Service earlier this session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's creating a new state paid family and medical leave system, boosting funding for education, or universal free school lunches, Democrats have a lengthy agenda and are highly motivated to get their priorities accomplished.

But the test, Schultz said, is whether they’ll be able to balance that with budget constraints, especially since much of the surplus is one-time money that won't be around in future budget cycles.

“At some point, you just wonder, how far are they able to get away with it? And how far is $17 billion going to go?” he said.

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care
Northwest Minnesota Rep. Matt Grossell cited for DWI
After little action in 2022, $1.9B bonding bill moves early at Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota House passes paid 'sick and safe time' bill

Eight bills is far more than what the governor usually gets to by February, but the volume of legislation passed so far this session in the House had already vastly overshadowed past decades in January.

By the fourth week of session, close to 1,000 bills had been introduced in the House — compared to roughly half that number in past odd-numbered years. The House also managed to pass seven bills by the fourth week, when typically there had only been one or two. Many more have moved through since, including a bill to restore felon voting rights which is set to receive a vote of the full Senate this week. If it passes out of that chamber it'll head to Walz's desk for a signature.

Last year's session ended with little significant legislation getting passed as the then-Republican-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House could not reach an agreement on much of anything, including how to spend the surplus which was then $9.3 billion. Minnesota government had been divided between parties for about three decades, with the exception of another DFL trifecta in 2013-14.

Here's a look at some of the bigger bill signings so far in 2023:

Tax conformity

The first bill Walz signed into law this session brought Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with the federal tax code, a bipartisan measure revenue officials estimated would bring about $100 million in tax relief over the next few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the pandemic, the federal government enacted policies that affected the tax status of businesses and individual filers, including student loan borrowers and the hospitality industry. But because Minnesota hadn’t conformed its tax laws to the federal code since 2019, some filers in the state missed out on some of the credits and deductions.

WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota
RELATED: Walz signs tax breaks into law with conformity bill, the first of the session
The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into alignment with the federal code, which underwent several changes in recent years as Congress passed pandemic-relief bills.
January 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Mining unemployment insurance

A bill extending unemployment insurance benefits for laid-off miners was the second to reach Walz’s desk this year. The proposal had wide bipartisan support.

More than 400 people have been out of work since the Northshore Mining iron ore mine in Babbitt and pellet plant in Silver Bay idled last spring. The bill signed by Walz on Jan. 25 retroactively provides another 26 weeks of benefits to the laid-off miners. April is the earliest date Northshore could restart operations.

FILE: Northshore Mining
Business
RELATED: As Cleveland-Cliffs calls back some Northshore workers, area politicians say mine, plant set for April reopening
The Babbitt mine and Silver Bay pellet plant have been idle since May.
February 20, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Abortion rights

Minnesota Democrats now in full control of state government credit their success in the last election partly to voter concerns about abortion rights. The Protect Reproductive Options Act, which is now Minnesota law, codifies the right to an abortion in state law, and was a No. 1 priority for DFL legislative leaders. It was the first bill filed in the House and reached the governor’s desk by the end of January.

DSC_0247.JPG
Minnesota
RELATED: Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

CROWN Act

In early February, Walz signed a bill placing specific protections for ethnic hairstyles into state law. Natural hairstyles and textures such as “braids, locs and twists” are now included in the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The CROWN Act, an acronym for “creating a respectful and open world for natural hair,” is part of a national movement to put such protections in state and federal law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signs showing different hairstyles hang on the wall during an event Saturday afternoon hosted at AICHO by Project Naptural, a grant-supported, research and socio-cultural initiative aimed at educating, connecting and empowering black women around their natural hair. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
RELATED: Walz signs ethnic hair protections into Minnesota law
The CROWN Act adds natural hairstyles and textures to the definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
February 01, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Juneteenth Holiday

Another measure that passed on wide bipartisan lines that Walz signed into law was a new Juneteenth state holiday. Juneteenth, June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. While Minnesota has recognized the day in the past, it’s now an official holiday for state employees.

DSC_0285.JPG
Minnesota
RELATED: Juneteenth becomes Minnesota holiday
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Feb. 3, signed into law a bill establishing a Juneteenth holiday in Minnesota.
February 03, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Clean energy

All electric power generation in Minnesota will be required to be 100% carbon-free by 2040 under legislation signed into law by Walz earlier this month. Major electric utilities and labor groups supported the bill, though Republicans and a power collective raised concerns about reliability.

Prairie Island Nuclear Power Plant
Minnesota
RELATED: Lawmakers weigh nuclear power study as Minnesota shoots for carbon-free electricity by 2040
A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers is backing a bill to explore the feasibility of smaller “advanced” reactors.
February 14, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Infrastructure funding

Walz earlier in February signed into law a bill unlocking $315 million in federal funding for Minnesota construction projects. The federal government had allocated the money to the state in 2022, but the Department of Transportation needed authorization from the Legislature to use the funds. This bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

Minnesota state Capitol
Minnesota
RELATED: After little action in 2022, $1.9 billion bonding bill moves early at Minnesota Capitol
Public infrastructure borrowing bills require a three-fifths majority to pass, meaning Republicans — now in the minority — will have more leverage.
February 17, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Attorney general funding

After years of pushing at the Legislature, Attorney General Keith Ellison secured additional funding for the criminal division of his office through a bill signed into law earlier this month.

With more than $2 million in funding, Ellison hopes to hire additional attorneys who will focus on assisting local prosecutors with criminal cases. Ellison said county attorneys from across the state have been asking him to expand the division to aid with prosecuting local criminal cases.

4435142+keith-ellison.jpg
Minnesota
RELATED: Minnesota House to vote on extra funding for attorney general criminal division, public defenders
Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s been asking the Legislature for years to give him more funding for the criminal division of his office.
February 06, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
IMG-0499.jpg
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds felon voting ban
The decision comes more than a year after the American Civil Liberties Union argued the case in the hopes of restoring voting rights to more than 50,000 felons on probation in the state.
February 15, 2023 04:50 PM
Steve Grove.JPG
Minnesota DEED commissioner to head Star Tribune
Gov. Tim Walz noted Steve Grove's role in overseeing $15 billion in unemployment payments and $300 million in emergency aid to businesses during the pandemic. Grove was previously a Google executive.
February 14, 2023 01:13 PM
MN FLAG.jpg
Plan to change Minnesota flag moving through state Legislature
Vexillologists point to several design problems with the current flag, including its busy design that makes it difficult to recognize from a distance.
February 14, 2023 08:45 AM
FSA minnesota minn capitol
House approves universal school meals
Free school lunch and breakfast is a priority for DFL lawmakers. A proposal in the Legislature would appropriate $805 million between 2024 and 2027 for school meals.
February 10, 2023 11:15 AM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
3a9117-20200209-snow01.jpg
Minnesota
It’s not all about the weather: Law change to alter Minn. budget forecast
February 20, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
8357a3-20230126-regional-water-services01-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Capitol cooperation or leverage point? Minn. public works plan tests parties
February 20, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
IMG_5345-Edit.jpg
Minnesota
All 30 MLB ballparks will feature Minnesota company's souvenir mini-bats
February 19, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson