White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness

The Hermantown congressman has opposed student debt forgiveness, but a business he co-owned with his brothers received over $86,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven.

A man speaks with a crowd of supporters behind him
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., speaks in January 2020 at the carpenters' hall in Hermantown.
Steve Kuchera / File / News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:44 PM

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday called out U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., for celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan despite his family’s former hockey retail business receiving thousands in forgivable loans from the federal government at the height of the pandemic.

Hockey equipment retailer Stauber Brothers Inc. received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling more than $86,000 — $44,740 in the first round and $41,543 in the second round. Both were later forgiven, and Stauber Brothers did not have to pay back the loans.

The loans were designed to keep businesses alive and workers employed as the economy dramatically slowed and stay-at-home orders took effect. The loans were forgivable if certain criteria were met.

Stauber, of Hermantown, and his five brothers owned hockey equipment retailer Stauber Brothers, which did business as Duluth Hockey Company from 2015 until the Hermantown shop was sold to PureHockey in 2021, eight days after the second PPP loan was forgiven.

Stauber and his brothers founded the sporting goods store in 1990, and Stauber maintained ownership in the business after he was elected to Congress in 2018.

According to 2020 and 2021 financial disclosure reports, Stauber held the title of “treasurer” at Stauber Brothers Inc. and had an ownership interest and real property in the company.

In the early days of the pandemic, Stauber voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the $2 trillion stimulus bill that gave direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment assistance to laid-off workers, and offered the forgivable loans to small businesses.

2057403+kucheraHOCKEY1005c2.jpg
Business
FROM 2015: Stauber sports store goes all-hockey
For its 25 years in business. Stauber Brothers Pro Shop & Custom Apparel in Duluth has offered a full line of sporting goods. But its owners -- five brothers from a renowned hockey family -- are the first to admit that sports like soccer and ...
October 04, 2015 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Candace Renalls

There is nothing that barred lawmakers’ companies from receiving those funds.

But criticism of Stauber’s company receiving PPP loans mounted anytime he voiced his opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to forgive $10,000 in student debt to most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

In a 6-3 decision Friday, the Supreme Court struck down that plan.

“Biden's unconstitutional plan to cancel student loan debt was a slap in the face to the majority of Americans who did not go to college or already paid off their debt,” Stauber tweeted after the court made its decision. “Americans should not be forced to subsidize someone else’s tuition through their hard-earned tax dollars.”

That drew the ire of the Biden administration, which shared an image of that tweet alongside tweets from three other Republican lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, of Florida; U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, of Oklahoma; and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, of Georgia — who similarly received PPP loans, then also celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Collectively, these Congressional Republicans cheering on the Supreme Court overturning student debt relief for millions of hardworking Americans had $8,263,051 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House tweeted. “They refuse to extend the same relief to borrowers with student debt.”

Stauber’s office defended his position.

“It's important that we draw the distinction between lawful actions taken by Congress, like the PPP program, and unilateral actions undertaken by the Biden Administration that exceed its constitutional authority,” Eli Mansour, Stauber’s spokesperson, said in a statement to the News Tribune on Monday.

