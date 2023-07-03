White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday called out U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., for celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan despite his family’s former hockey retail business receiving thousands in forgivable loans from the federal government at the height of the pandemic.

Hockey equipment retailer Stauber Brothers Inc. received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling more than $86,000 — $44,740 in the first round and $41,543 in the second round. Both were later forgiven, and Stauber Brothers did not have to pay back the loans.

The loans were designed to keep businesses alive and workers employed as the economy dramatically slowed and stay-at-home orders took effect. The loans were forgivable if certain criteria were met.

Stauber, of Hermantown, and his five brothers owned hockey equipment retailer Stauber Brothers, which did business as Duluth Hockey Company from 2015 until the Hermantown shop was sold to PureHockey in 2021, eight days after the second PPP loan was forgiven.

Stauber and his brothers founded the sporting goods store in 1990, and Stauber maintained ownership in the business after he was elected to Congress in 2018.

According to 2020 and 2021 financial disclosure reports, Stauber held the title of “treasurer” at Stauber Brothers Inc. and had an ownership interest and real property in the company.

In the early days of the pandemic, Stauber voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the $2 trillion stimulus bill that gave direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment assistance to laid-off workers, and offered the forgivable loans to small businesses.

There is nothing that barred lawmakers’ companies from receiving those funds.

But criticism of Stauber’s company receiving PPP loans mounted anytime he voiced his opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to forgive $10,000 in student debt to most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

In a 6-3 decision Friday, the Supreme Court struck down that plan.

“Biden's unconstitutional plan to cancel student loan debt was a slap in the face to the majority of Americans who did not go to college or already paid off their debt,” Stauber tweeted after the court made its decision. “Americans should not be forced to subsidize someone else’s tuition through their hard-earned tax dollars.”

Biden's unconstitutional plan to cancel student loan debt was a slap in the face to the majority of Americans who did not go to college or already paid off their debt. Americans should not be forced to subsidize someone else’s tuition through their hard-earned tax dollars. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) June 30, 2023

That drew the ire of the Biden administration, which shared an image of that tweet alongside tweets from three other Republican lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, of Florida; U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, of Oklahoma; and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, of Georgia — who similarly received PPP loans, then also celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Collectively, these Congressional Republicans cheering on the Supreme Court overturning student debt relief for millions of hardworking Americans had $8,263,051 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House tweeted. “They refuse to extend the same relief to borrowers with student debt.”

Collectively, these Congressional Republicans cheering on the Supreme Court overturning student debt relief for millions of hardworking Americans had $8,263,051 in PPP loans forgiven.



They refuse to extend the same relief to borrowers with student debt. pic.twitter.com/Bk8Zbfkrew — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2023

Stauber’s office defended his position.

“It's important that we draw the distinction between lawful actions taken by Congress, like the PPP program, and unilateral actions undertaken by the Biden Administration that exceed its constitutional authority,” Eli Mansour, Stauber’s spokesperson, said in a statement to the News Tribune on Monday.