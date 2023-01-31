Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Jan. 31, signed into law a bill protecting access to abortion and reproductive health care in Minnesota, a priority of Democrats who took control of state government at the beginning of the month.

Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota. Surrounded by dozens of lawmakers and advocates at the signing in St. Paul, the governor noted the speed at which elected officials acted.

“We're now at a signing of a landmark reproductive freedom bill less than one month after taking our oath of office,” Walz said, adding that the state is the first to pass such a law since the overturning of Roe. “Minnesotans know that you have access to reproductive health and your right to make your own healthcare decisions are preserved and protected.”

Under the new law, Minnesota recognizes a right to use or refuse reproductive health care and a right to continue a pregnancy and give birth or obtain an abortion. It also prevents local governments from passing any regulations on birth control or abortion.

Republican minorities in the Legislature opposed the legislation and on Monday sent the governor a letter urging him to veto the bill. In a joint letter House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks called the bill extreme.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, ending 50 years of federal abortion protections, Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz said adding further protections to state law became a top priority.

While the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez ensures a constitutional right to abortion, DFLers said they didn’t want to take protections for granted. Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL Minneapolis, said voters elected DFL majorities in part to preserve the freedom to have an abortion. Democrats won complete control of state government in November after years of splitting control of the Legislature with Republicans.

Even before the overturning of Roe, the Democratic lawmakers had started crafting legislation to protect abortion as the Republican-appointed majority on the U.S. Supreme Court continued to grow.

“A little less than two years ago, a group of us in the Legislature could really start to see the writing on the wall,” said Duluth DFL Sen. Jen McEwen, the bill’s main author in the Senate. “And furthermore, we were tired of playing defense for these assaults on our reproductive freedoms.”

Republicans have said their DFL colleagues have moved too quickly on the bill and have characterized it as extreme. During a grueling 15-hour Senate debate on the bill that went from Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Saturday, GOP opponents introduced amendments including limits on how far into a pregnancy abortion can be permitted.

It passed the Senate around 3 a.m. Saturday 34-33. The House passed the bill 69-65 on Jan. 19, with just one DFLer — Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona — joining Republicans in opposition.

One of the central arguments Republicans and abortion opponents have made against the PRO Act is it does not contain any language restricting abortions in the later stages of pregnancy. In committee hearings for the bill, Republicans also attempted to introduce amendments to create restrictions such as a requirement for second- and third-trimester abortions to take place in a medical facility or limiting abortion to the first and second trimesters of pregnancy.

Minnesota law currently bans abortion after viability, the point at which a fetus would be able to survive on its own outside the womb. Generally, that point is at about 24 weeks, though it can vary between pregnancies. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 abortions after the 24-week mark between 2017 and 2021, of about 10,000 or so that occur each year in the state.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com.