99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Walz signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care in Minnesota

The governor took the action as many states across the U.S. consider bills that would restrict doctors from providing minors with hormones or surgery to help people express their gender identities.

DSC01295.JPG
Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, March 8, signs an executive order protecting gender-affirming care in Minnesota.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
March 08, 2023 02:55 PM

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, March 8, signed an executive order directing state agencies to take action to protect access to gender-affirming procedures, therapies and hormone treatments for transgender people in Minnesota.

Many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, North Dakota and Iowa, are considering bills that would restrict doctors from providing minors with hormone treatments or surgical procedures to help people express their gender identities. Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, signed a bill banning gender-affirming medications and procedures for minors.

related

While the Minnesota Legislature is considering bills that would protect access to gender-affirming treatments, Walz said he directed his administration to act ahead of any bill reaching his desk because of what he said was the issue’s urgency.

“Every single day is a risk to these children and the people involved,” Walz said. “And while we're waiting for the process to work its way through the Legislature. We're making sure that we put up … the protections that we can offer now.”

Walz signed the order at the Governor’s Reception Room at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday surrounded by advocates and lawmakers backing the protections.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSC01282.JPG
Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, delivers remarks Wednesday, March 8, on an executive order to protect gender-affirming care in Minnesota.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, Minnesota’s first openly transgender woman lawmaker and sponsor of legislation to protect access to gender-affirming medical treatments, said Walz’s order is an important step to protect health care that will save lives, and called the recent national rise of anti-trans legislation an effort to “eradicate” transgender people from public life.

Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Voters poised to send first openly trans person to Minnesota Legislature
“The idea of being able to vote for yourself as the first trans person you've ever seen on the ballot is, I mean, it's special,” Finke said. “We're around and we deserve representation"
August 10, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News

“You can believe whatever you want. I'm not trying to infringe on your rights,” Finke told reporters at the order signing. “Just acknowledge that your belief about me should not in any way interfere with my ability or anyone’s ability to access our care.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony was assistant Ramsey County Attorney Hao Nguyen, the parent of a 6-year-old transgender girl, who said his child would be able to worry less knowing that Minnesota will protect the ability to fully express one’s gender identity as other states move to take the right away.

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

“All she wants is to be protected, all she wants is to be loved, all she wants is to be cared for,” Nguyen said. “All she wants is not to have to be woken up in the morning by her parents to say … it's come to Minnesota.”

Opponents of gender-affirming care say children are too young to make fully informed choices about medical treatments that could have irreversible lifelong consequences. Criticism often comes from religious groups and Republicans.

But supporters say medication and surgical procedures can save lives by allowing people suffering from gender dysphoria — where a person’s body’s sex characteristics do not match their gender identity. The American Medical Association opposes states' interference with treatments, and the American Academy of Pediatrics also supports treatments.

Walz’s order, which goes into effect in 15 days, directs agencies to protect providers of gender-affirming services and their patients. Minnesota will not help other states that try to deprive people of access to gender-affirming care and refuse requests to extradite individuals accused of violating other states’ laws restricting hormone treatments and other procedures for minors.

The health, commerce and human rights departments are directed to investigate and take action against “unfair or deceptive practices” related to the denial of “gender-affirming health care services.” The health department is directed to prepare a report about the “safety and effectiveness of gender affirming health care and its public health effects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A bill to ban restrictions on gender-affirming treatments is ready for a vote in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and there’s similar legislation sponsored by Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, in the Senate.

It’s just one bill moving through the Capitol this session aimed at protecting LGBT rights. Last month, the Minnesota House passed a ban on conversion therapy for minors in Minnesota, placing the bill one step closer to the governor’s desk.

2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
READ MORE: Minnesota House OKs 'conversion therapy' ban for LGBTQ minors
The practice has come under fire for its negative impacts and lack of evidence that it works.
February 20, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation, which has come under fire for its negative impacts on LGBTQ youth and lack of evidence that it works.

Walz has already signed an executive order restricting conversion therapy.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
DSC00822.JPG
Minnesota restores voting rights to 50,000 felons on probation
Felons in Minnesota could not vote until they have completed their parole or probation and paid fines related to their sentence.
March 03, 2023 03:57 PM
A photo of a gas pump.
Lawmakers seek to end Minnesota's minimum gas price rule
Under current state policy, gas sellers are required to add either 8 cents or 6% to the price of a gallon of gas, and can face civil and even criminal penalties for not doing so.
March 02, 2023 05:13 PM
dark figure blurred out in front of window blinds
Minnesota Legislature works again to fix ‘peeping Tom’ law loophole
The Minnesota Supreme Court last spring ruled that a man who stayed at a woman’s house after a first date and recorded video of the woman while she slept had not broken privacy law.
March 02, 2023 04:11 PM
Marty with converter.JPG
Minnesota Senate approves bill aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts
Thefts of the auto parts have surged in recent years.
March 02, 2023 03:18 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
0b3467-20230307-people-talk-at-board-meeting02-webp1762.jpg
Minnesota
Symbolic gun rights vote by Itasca County draws mixed feelings from rural Minnesota
March 08, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
fns-brief.jpg
Minnesota
3 homicide victims north of Twin Cities identified; person of interest also found dead
March 07, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
022423-nisswa-fire-fighters.jpg
Minnesota
Fire destroys home of Minnesota community's assistant fire chief
March 07, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt