99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walz signs ethnic hair protections into Minnesota law

The CROWN Act adds natural hairstyles and textures to the definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

Signs showing different hairstyles hang on the wall.
Signs showing different hairstyles hang on the wall during a Duluth event in 2018 hosted at AICHO by Project Naptural, a grant-supported, research and socio-cultural initiative aimed at educating, connecting and empowering black women around their natural hair.
Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 01, 2023 08:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota law will now include specific protections against discrimination based on ethnic hairstyles.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Feb. 1, signed into law the CROWN Act, which adds hairstyle protections to the state’s existing human rights statute. Natural hairstyles and textures would be specifically included in the Minnesota Human Rights Act, offering protections for “braids, locs and twists.”

“Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” Walz said in a news release. “By signing the CROWN Act, we are sending a message that Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination. Today we are taking an important step in creating a more equitable Minnesota.”

The Senate voted 45-19 to pass the bill last Thursday. Bill sponsor Sen. Bobby Joe Champion said Black women are more likely to be sent home from the workplace for their hairstyle, and that the bill would ensure long-overdue protections against discrimination.

The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis, passed by a vote of 111-19 on Jan. 11. The governor's office said a ceremonial bill signing is planned for later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
DSC_0247.JPG
Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
IMG-0320.jpg
Minnesota House approves driver's licenses for people in US illegally
The “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence.
January 30, 2023 08:18 PM
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota Senate sends abortion rights protections to governor's desk
DFL lawmakers fast-tracked abortion protections through the Capitol to get a bill to the governor’s desk. Gov. Tim Walz said signing the protections into law is a top priority.
January 27, 2023 04:18 PM
Wind turbines
Minnesota House advances bill requiring 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
A bill being fast-tracked by Democrats through the Legislature would require Minnesota utilities to have carbon-free electricity generation. It now awaits a vote of the full Senate.
January 26, 2023 11:13 PM
Load More

Minnesota’s ethnic hairstyle protection legislation is part of a national movement to put such protections in state and federal law.

So far, nearly 20 other states have passed their own versions of the CROWN Act, the name of which is an acronym for “creating a respectful and open world for natural hair.” California was the first state to pass such a law in 2019, and the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a CROWN Act bill.

The House passed the CROWN Act bill during last year’s legislative session, but the Republican-controlled Senate never took up the bill. DFLers won a one-seat majority in the Senate in the last election.

Some Republican lawmakers questioned the need for protections as state law already prohibits hair discrimination tied to race.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, an appointee of DFL Gov. Tim Walz, told lawmakers in committee that the CROWN Act would provide “necessary clarity” on an issue that has a gap in existing state law and sends a “powerful message” that hair discrimination can qualify as race discrimination.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREMINNESOTA
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
67-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash in west-central Minnesota
A 67-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a snowmobile crash, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
February 01, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
eca769-20230130-ice-sculpture102-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Snow sisters: Team Kwe, the only all-women Indigenous snow sculpture team in the U.S.
A look at the tight-knit community behind snow sculpting, the "crazy little art sport"
February 01, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex V. Cipolle / MPR News
ENTER-MUS-GRAMMYS-STORYLINES-1-LA
Minnesota
Beyonce to perform in Minneapolis in first tour in nearly seven years
The Minneapolis show is the 20th stop of the 41-show tour of her "Renaissance World Tour," bringing a live taste of her latest album to 40 cities in North America and Europe.
February 01, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
b2f992-20230131-people-in-a-meeting-room-1844.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
“This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live,” the bill's author said
February 01, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley and Nicole Ki / MPR News