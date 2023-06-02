Walz signs $2.6 billion infrastructure package

ST. PAUL — After two and a half years without a significant state infrastructure investment bill, $2.6 billion is headed to communities and agencies across Minnesota for projects like water treatment plants and transportation.

In what Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers are touting as the "largest-ever” capital investment package, Minnesota will borrow about $1.6 billion — the bonding portion — and spend about $1.1 billion from the surplus to pay for new infrastructure and upkeep of assets. The borrowing and spending are in two separate bills Walz signed into law Thursday, June 1.

Of that money, $501 million alone will go to water infrastructure projects. More than $400 million will go to transportation including local roads and bridges. Greater Minnesota communities often depend on big state investment bills to cover the cost of expensive infrastructure projects they otherwise would struggle to afford.



It doesn’t matter what your political persuasion is, no matter how liberal or how conservative you are. What matters is: Do I have safe water to drink? Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City

Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, the lead Republican on the House Capital Investment Committee, speaks before Gov. Tim Walz gives final approval to the infrastructure bill. Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

At a ceremonial bill signing on the west side of the Hennepin Avenue Bridge in downtown Minneapolis, Walz emphasized the bill’s statewide impact, noting the bill has funding for Twin Cities metro projects as well as water treatment plants in communities like Mankato and a new firehouse in Dilworth.

“These bonding bills are written with the input of every single member of the Legislature. They’re written by countless meetings out in communities of taxpayers,” Walz said. “The health and the safety and well-being of people in Dilworth are the concern of people in Minneapolis and vice versa … it binds us together.”

This year’s infrastructure deal came after months of uncertainty and negotiations this spring as minority Republicans in the Senate blocked the borrowing bill in an attempt to push DFLers into adopting bigger tax cuts and giving extra funding to nursing homes.

Republicans were able to do so because borrowing money requires a three-fifths supermajority to pass in the Legislature. It was one of the few points of leverage for Republicans this year after losing control of the Senate in November, but as it became clear that DFLers were not interested in entertaining Republican demands for more tax relief, GOP senators eventually returned to the table with DFLers.

A $1.9 billion cash and borrowing bill made it through the House earlier in the session with Republican support. Among those GOP "yes" votes was Rep. Dean Urhadl, the top Republican on the House Capital Investment Committee. At the bill signing Thursday, Urdahl, of Grove City, said the big infrastructure bills are a perfect example of good government.

“This is a perfect example of what can happen in state government when people decide that regardless of party or where you live in the state … you should get together and do what’s right for the state of Minnesota,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your political persuasion is, no matter how liberal or how conservative you are. What matters is: Do I have safe water to drink?”

A bonding deal appeared nearly dead in the final days of session, but with just a few days to spare, DFL and GOP lawmakers announced they had reached a deal.

In exchange for Senate GOP support of the $1.5 billion of borrowing in that proposal, DFLers agreed to back $300 million in aid to struggling Minnesota nursing homes.

It’s been over two years since the Legislature last passed a capital investment bill, and communities across the state — particularly in Greater Minnesota — say funding for local projects can't wait any longer. The last one passed in 2020, and traditionally lawmakers pass a bonding bill each even year.

“It’s a great deal for rural Minnesota, I can’t emphasize that more,” said Senate capital investment chair Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul. “A bonding bill has always been heavily for rural Minnesota, when you look at wastewater treatment, when you look at DNR, when you look at local roads and bridges.”

Beyond the transportation and water projects, the bonding bill has over $120 million for community organizations and nonprofits, $78 million for the Hastings Veterans Home and $72 million for public housing rehabilitation.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .