STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walz proposes billions in child tax credits, education spending, creation of new agency

The $12 billion package includes billions in additional education spending, including more than $800 million for universal lunch for public school students.

DSC00744.JPG
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan read a book to a kindergarten class at Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
January 17, 2023 05:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Jan. 17, unveiled his administration’s education spending plan, proposed child tax credits and made his pitch for the creation of a new state agency dedicated to children and families.

The $12 billion package is the first piece of Walz’s budget proposals and includes billions in additional education spending, including more than $800 million for universal lunch for public school students. It would also provide billions in child tax credits over the next few years, something the administration said would put a significant dent in child poverty.

At his second inauguration Jan. 2, Walz said his main priority in his next four years as governor is to put children and education at the center of his agenda. Addressing reporters at Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul on Tuesday, Walz said the plan is the first step toward that goal.

“We're here today to fulfill and put out the pledge that we made, to make Minnesota the best state in the country for a family to live, and to make sure that every child gets the opportunity to thrive,” Walz said. “We're going to make sure that that world-class education, that we already deliver, that those opportunities are there for every single child. And we're going to do that in an approach that we think looks at the child holistically.”

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Thomas Howes of Duluth with equipment used for baaga’adowewin
Local
Want to learn baaga'adowewin? Organizers eye a Duluth-area team
An introductory event to the traditional Indigenous sport is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Denfeld High School.
January 08, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
mpr-white-earth-parenting-class1.jpg
Minnesota
'I got myself back': Minnesota reservation’s project strengthens individuals to build community
The program is adapted from the National Parent Leadership Institute. A Bemidji State University professor worked with tribal elders to add Indigenous language, cultural components.
January 06, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Jill Lofald.jpg
Local
Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
January 03, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
A trio of Democratic Farmer-Labor lawmakers who represent nearly all of Duluth Public Schools met with school district officials and administrators Thursday.
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FirstDay 3
Local
Duluth school district OKs 2% tax levy hike
A home with a substantially larger valuation would be asked to pay an estimated further 4% in property taxes to the district. One with no change in value would pay about 11% less.
December 20, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
ScholasticaExterior.jpg
Local
St. Scholastica pushes ahead with new student center
The Duluth college's project is expected to cost $17.5 million.
December 15, 2022 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
US-NEWS-UMNS-SVIGGUM-RESIGNS-VICE-CHAIR-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
UMN-Morris student body president calls on Sviggum to resign after ‘insincere’ behavior
Student body representatives say that during a recent lunch with regent Steve Sviggum and “historically excluded students,” he “didn’t seem to internalize anything” the students tried to share.
December 14, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul, Minnesota
Local
Duluth-area school districts hope for sizeable state funding hikes this spring
"I think that there’s a great chance that we’re going to have a robust funding of education this year," Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas said Wednesday.
December 08, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Austin Dance Team
Lifestyle
Freshman becomes first boy to join Minnesota school's dance team
The Minnesota State High School League changed its rules, allowing boys to compete on dance teams for the first time starting in 2019. Now 14-year-old Salman Masood no longer has to learn the Austin High School Dance Team's routines in solitude — he's one of the dancers.
December 05, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Walz and other state officials provided details of the plan to reporters in the Adams school library, after the governor, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and first lady Gwen Walz read to a classroom of kindergarteners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walz and Flanagan are proposing a 4% increase to the general education funding formula next year and 2% the year after — what they say will mean $717 million in additional education funding for the next two years and $1.48 billion in 2026-27.

They’re also calling for a more than $1 billion increase to the child care tax credit in 2024-27. Under the proposal, families making under $200,000 with one child can receive up to $4,000 a year for day care. Families with two children could receive up to $8,000. Families with three could receive up to $10,500.

WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota
ALSO READ: Walz signs tax breaks into law with conformity bill, the first of the session
The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into alignment with the federal code, which underwent several changes in recent years as Congress passed pandemic-relief bills.
January 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Another proposal includes providing lower-income families $1,000 per child, with a maximum credit of $3,000 — what the administration says could reduce child poverty by 25%. The credit would start to phase out for families making $50,000 a year or more and would result in $1.3 billion in tax cuts over the next four years. A proposed Department of Children, Youth, and Families would take over administering family programs such as early childhood education and public assistance for families.

Walz and Flanagan are also calling for $158 million for student mental health funding for counselors, nurses and social workers.

The proposal is the first piece of the governor’s budget recommendations, and more details are set to come next week, Walz told reporters. The governor is required to make his recommendations to the Legislature in January of a budgeting year, and lawmakers and the governor must pass a budget for the next two years by June.

DSC00754.JPG
Gov. Tim Walz presents details of his new plan to make Minnesota the "best state in the country for kids" at Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers, who now have majorities in both the Senate and the House, have signaled they, too, want to make education a priority in the budget. Walz will have to work with them on a final plan, which could look different from Walz’s initial proposals after the legislative process. The exact numbers could also change after the Department of Revenue releases another budget forecast in February. Minnesota’s most recent two-year budget was more than $50 billion.

Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus, which has only continued to grow as lawmakers have not passed any significant legislation on how to use the money. Much of the surplus is one-time cash and will not appear again in future budgets.

Meanwhile, Republicans, who no longer have a majority in the state Senate, described Walz’s proposal as unnecessary government expansion and questioned how the plan might hold schools accountable for their performance after significant funding increases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Democrats’ education spending proposals are really a public relations stunt to send even more money into struggling schools without any accountability to parents or student achievement,” said Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, a leading minority member on the Senate Education Finance Committee. “Providing free lunches for every student ignores the already available funding for families who need financial assistance.

rarick,jason.jpg
Jason Rarick

"Neither Senate Democrats nor Gov. Walz explains the impact eliminating these programs will have on other funding that is tied to free and reduced meals.”

Rarick further added that the creation of a new state government agency was “another guaranteed explosion in spending.” Senate Republicans said they continue to support the special education cross-subsidy which Walz proposed cutting in half. The cross-subsidy is the amount school districts contribute to special education programs.

GOP lawmakers also pointed out that the Legislature in 2021 passed the biggest increase to the school funding formula in 15 years on bipartisan lines.

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER:
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Ethnic hair protections move forward in Minnesota Legislature
If signed into law by the governor, hairstyles and textures would be added to the definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act, offering protections for “braids, locs and twists.”
January 17, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
Bill would make Juneteenth a holiday in Minnesota
January 12, 2023 03:26 PM
Minnesota
Legal cannabis bill begins committee marathon in Minnesota Legislature
January 11, 2023 05:14 PM
Minnesota
Walz pitches Minnesota paid leave program
January 10, 2023 05:30 PM

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREEDUCATIONTIM WALZ
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
Russell James Simon Jr.
Minnesota
BCA investigating inmate death in Olmsted County
The man was found not breathing during a Monday morning well-being check. The man died despite life saving efforts.
January 17, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
a396d4-20230117-a-portrait-of-a-man-in-his-office-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Duluth med school leader remembered for rural health care legacy
Dr. Jim Boulger started the preceptorship program that still a core part of the curriculum.
January 17, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Lutefiskvolunteers-1.jpg
Minnesota
Lutefisk lovers to mob Marine on St. Croix for malodorous meal
More than 550 pounds of lutefisk have been ordered for the dinner
January 17, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
3c19e0-20230112-jail-staffing-04-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
'Not sustainable': Minn. jails struggle with worker shortage
Jail administrators report turnover rates as high as 60%
January 17, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News