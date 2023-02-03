99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota Feb. 9

Harris will be coming to Minnesota following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.

U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris economic agenda during visit to Philadelphia
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Belmont Water Treatment Center during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Harris will travel to St. Cloud on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, "to highlight how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs," according to a release.
Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
February 03, 2023 04:34 PM
ST. CLOUD — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit St. Cloud next week, to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Harris' visit is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9, according to a news release from the White House. The release did not specify a time or location for any events Thursday.

Harris and the Biden cabinet "will blitz the country and visit over 20 states and host over 30 events nationwide to showcase how President Biden’s economic agenda is delivering real results for the American people," a White House spokesperson said in the release.

The focus on St. Cloud will be on "how the administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs," according to the release.

In July 2022, St. Cloud hosted its first EV Expo with a focus on educating local residents on the benefits of EV's over gas power vehicles.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is a reporter for St. Cloud Live, and welcomes your story ideas and suggestions at abdulla@stcloudlive.com.
