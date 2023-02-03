Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota Feb. 9

ST. CLOUD — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit St. Cloud next week, to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Harris' visit is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9, according to a news release from the White House. The release did not specify a time or location for any events Thursday.

Harris and the Biden cabinet "will blitz the country and visit over 20 states and host over 30 events nationwide to showcase how President Biden’s economic agenda is delivering real results for the American people," a White House spokesperson said in the release.

The focus on St. Cloud will be on "how the administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs," according to the release.

In July 2022, St. Cloud hosted its first EV Expo with a focus on educating local residents on the benefits of EV's over gas power vehicles.