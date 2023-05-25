99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Walz vetoes ride-share driver wage bill after Uber threat to cut back Minnesota service

Lyft and Uber say a bill setting a minimum wage for drivers will make costs skyrocket. Uber said it would only offer premium service in the Twin Cities if the bill becomes law.

DSC_0940.JPG
Supporters of a bill setting a minimum wage for ride-share drivers rally Thursday, May 25, outside the governor's office at the Minnesota Capitol.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 4:46 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has vetoed a bill guaranteeing minimum wages for ride-share drivers following a warning from Uber's warning that the company would end service in Greater Minnesota and only offer premium ride services in the Twin Cities if the bill passed.

Instead of giving final approval to the bill, Walz signed an executive order "commissioning a study and convening a working group of drivers, riders, ride-share companies, members of the disability community, and labor to issue recommendations for ride-share legislation next year."

It's the first bill Walz has vetoed since taking office in 2019.

This story was last updated at 4:46 p.m. May 25 with Walz's veto. It was originally posted at 4:23 p.m. May 25.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

