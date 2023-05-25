Walz vetoes ride-share driver wage bill after Uber threat to cut back Minnesota service

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has vetoed a bill guaranteeing minimum wages for ride-share drivers following a warning from Uber's warning that the company would end service in Greater Minnesota and only offer premium ride services in the Twin Cities if the bill passed.

Instead of giving final approval to the bill, Walz signed an executive order "commissioning a study and convening a working group of drivers, riders, ride-share companies, members of the disability community, and labor to issue recommendations for ride-share legislation next year."

It's the first bill Walz has vetoed since taking office in 2019.

This story was last updated at 4:46 p.m. May 25 with Walz's veto. It was originally posted at 4:23 p.m. May 25.

Supporters of a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers gather outside Gov. Walz’s office urging him to sign rideshare bill. It passed Senate Sunday, but Walz hasn’t committed. Rideshare companies say the bill could cause fares to soar and limit service #MNLEG pic.twitter.com/PTOVwlfFRV — Alex Derosier (@xanderosier) May 25, 2023

