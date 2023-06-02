99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Transgender Minnesota inmate wins transfer to women's prison in settlement

In a first for the state, Christina Lusk, 57, who is serving a sentence for drug possession at the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Moose Lake, will transfer to Shakopee.

Christina Lusk
Christina Lusk.
Contributed / Gender Justice
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 8:58 PM

ST. PAUL — A transgender inmate in a Minnesota men's prison will transfer to a women's prison as part of a lawsuit settlement with the state corrections department, her legal team and state officials announced Thursday, June 1.

The transfer will be a first for Minnesota prisons.

Christina Lusk, a 57-year-old serving a sentence for drug possession at the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Moose Lake, sued the Minnesota Department of Corrections in 2022 for failing to accommodate her needs as a transgender woman by placing her in a men's facility and denying gender-affirming surgery.

Under the settlement agreement announced Thursday, Minnesota will transfer Lusk to the women's prison in Shakopee, pay her $495,000 in legal fees and damages, and reconnect her with gender-affirming treatments and counseling, according to legal advocacy group Gender Justice, which brought the lawsuit on Lusk's behalf. The corrections department also agreed to change its policies surrounding transgender inmates.

FILE: Minnesota Correctional Facility Moose Lake
The Minnesota Correctional Facility–Moose Lake in Carlton County.
Steve Kuchera / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune

“With this settlement, the Department of Corrections takes an important and necessary step toward fulfilling its responsibilities to the people in its care,” Gender Justice Legal Director Jess Braverman said in a news release. “Thanks to Christina Lusk’s willingness to speak out, transgender people in custody will now have expanded access to the housing and health care they need, and the legal protections they deserve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More about Minnesota Correctional Facility–Moose Lake

According to the lawsuit brought by Gender Justice, Lusk is “socially, medically, and legally” female but was not recognized as such by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Despite the state of Minnesota recognizing Lusk as a woman, the state corrections department placed her in a men’s prison, exposing her to discrimination and harassment, the lawsuit said. Officials declined Lusk’s request to be placed at the women’s prison in Shakopee, a decision Gender Justice said the corrections department made based on genitalia rather than legal or medical criteria.

Lusk was designated male at birth, and started hormone replacement therapy after coming out as transgender in 2008, according to the lawsuit. She changed her name in 2018 and was consulting with doctors about gender-affirming surgery around the time of her 2019 arrest.

DSC01477.JPG
Minnesota
ALSO READ: 'Trans refuge' bill, conversion therapy ban, abortion protections become Minnesota law
The new laws come into effect as many other states, including Minnesota’s neighbors, move to restrict abortion and ban treatments like puberty-blocking hormones for transgender children.
April 27, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

The corrections department's transgender committee recommended Lusk be placed at Moose Lake in single-cell or dormitory housing and be able to shower alone. At certain points, she was housed with as many as seven men, the lawsuit said. She filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2020.

While incarcerated, Lusk has sought gender-affirming surgery but corrections officials denied her request to receive it while incarcerated, despite the fact that doctors had approved her for the procedure before she went to prison, according to the lawsuit. Lusk is set to be released in 2024. The corrections department's decision on where to hold Lusk and denying her gender-affirming surgery was unconstitutional and violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Gender Justice argued.

2 men lean over to sign papers while man in suit holds sticker
Minnesota
ALSO READ: Vote restored to Minnesota felons on supervised release
The law took effect June 1. Secretary of State Steve Simon said it was Minnesota’s “largest single act of enfranchisement” since the voting age changed from 21 to 18 a half-century ago.
June 01, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Now the state prison system will provide Lusk with access to a transgender health care specialist who will determine if surgery is necessary, and will help her obtain it.

“The DOC is constitutionally obligated to provide medically necessary care for incarcerated people, which includes treatment for gender dysphoria,” Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a statement. “Based on the facts of this specific case, the incarcerated person will now have access to the medical care she needs, she deserves, and we have a legal obligation to provide.”
Lusk called the resolution to the case "appropriate" and called for the public to embrace "positive change."

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
WALZ SIGNS BONDING BILL.jpg
Minnesota
Walz signs $2.6 billion infrastructure package
The Minnesota governor emphasized the bill’s statewide impact, noting it has funding for metro projects as well as water treatment plants in communities like Mankato and a new firehouse in Dilworth.
June 01, 2023 07:07 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
U.S. House Speaker McCarthy talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
National
House passes debt ceiling deal as default threat looms
The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline.
May 31, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton / Reuters
BIZ-JOB-OPENINGS-GET
National
US job openings surge to 10.1M, upping odds for Fed hike
Demand for labor has remained largely resilient even though tighter financial conditions have forced some employers to hit the brakes on hiring.
May 31, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Augusta Saraiva / Bloomberg News
053123mprschooljobs.jpg
Minnesota
Hourly school workers now eligible for summer jobless benefits in Minnesota
The law makes Minnesota the first state to issue benefits to hourly school workers laid off after the school year ends on a permanent basis.
May 31, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
US-NEWS-CHRIS-CHRISTIE-EXPECTED-ANNOUNCE-2024-1-NJA.jpg
National
Trump critic Chris Christie to launch White House bid
A two-term governor from a Democratic-leaning state, the brash and charismatic Christie was once viewed as a rising Republican star who held rare cross-party appeal.
May 31, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Joseph Ax / Reuters
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters about ongoing legislative wrangling over the debt ceiling in Washington
National
Debt limit deal clears crucial hurdle; setting up Wednesday House vote
Congress is racing to pass the deal to suspend the debt ceiling before June 5, the date by which the U.S. could default.
May 30, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Jarrell Dillard / Bloomberg News
Duluth City Hall.jpg
Local
Slate of candidates for Duluth city offices takes shape ahead of primary
The filing period closed Tuesday. Absentee voting for local races will begin June 23.
May 30, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DSC_0998.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill allowing marijuana possession for adults, expunging marijuana conviction records and creating new licenses for the substance. It goes into effect Aug. 1.
May 30, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media after disembarking from Marine One at the White House
National
Biden, McCarthy signal confidence that debt limit deal will pass
McCarthy said earlier Sunday that he expects a majority of Republicans to vote for the emerging bill.
May 28, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Gregory Korte, Alicia Diaz and Akayla Gardner / Bloomberg News
U.S. President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy reach a tentative debt ceiling deal
National
Biden, McCarthy have tentative US debt ceiling deal
The deal would raise the debt limit for two years while capping spending over that time, and includes some extra work requirements for programs for the poor.
May 27, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Steve Holland, Gram Slattery and Katharine Jackson / Reuters

“I believe we have made a big step toward allowing people to express who they truly are, and bring some sort of peace and happiness to their lives," Lusk said in a statement distributed in a news release. "This journey has brought extreme challenges, and I have endured so much. My hope is that nobody has to go through the same set of circumstances."

The Minnesota Department of Corrections in January adopted a new set of guidelines for transgender inmates, which allowed transfers to facilities aligning with an inmate's gender identity. It also created a "Gender Identity Committee" at each facility to handle requests like single-cell assignments and showering arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 8,000 or so incarcerated in Minnesota prisons, 48 are transgender, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Ten other states and Washington, D.C., also allow for transgender inmates to transfer to facilities that align with their gender identity.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
DSC01497.JPG
Weed, abortion, paid leave, rebates and taxes: A look at what MN lawmakers got done this year
DFLers wasted no time after winning full control of state government in November.
May 26, 2023 08:48 AM
A train operated by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific crosses the Grassy Point Bridge as it heads from Duluth to Superior in 2010. The proposed Northern Lights Express passenger rail service would use the bridge. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Now that Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail has state funding, what's next?
It could be up to a year or two before final federal funding is secured, and then construction can begin. That is projected to take three years.
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
DSC_0940.JPG
Walz vetoes ride-share driver wage bill after Uber threat to cut back Minnesota service
Lyft and Uber say a bill setting a minimum wage for drivers will make costs skyrocket. Uber said it would only offer premium service in the Twin Cities if the bill becomes law.
May 25, 2023 07:06 PM
DSC_0900.JPG
Walz enacts Minnesota paid family and medical leave plan
The bill was a priority this session for DFL lawmakers, who won complete control of state government in November. Business interests warn it will be a burden on taxpayers and businesses alike.
May 25, 2023 05:05 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
The HyLife Foods pork processing facility is shown April 13, 2023 in Windom.
Minnesota
HyLife plant in Windom, Minnesota, to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs
June 01, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
060223 derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Cleanup from derailed train near Lancaster, Minn., may take days; emergency manager reports 'no leaking'
June 01, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
2 drivers die in wrong-way crash west of St. Paul
June 01, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Country Summer Fun banner with the words Summer Fun - what to do in Lakes Country.
Minnesota Lakes Country Summer Fun
April 25, 2023 05:00 PM
DSC02577.jpg
Local
Duluth News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
June 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A teacher receiving a hug from the assistant principal.
Local
Denfeld social studies teacher earns Greg Irons Award
June 01, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
donut stock photo.jpg
Local
Get your free doughnuts Friday at Duluth Salvation Army
June 01, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine