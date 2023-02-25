Speech competition for high school girls in Minnesota welcomes applications through March

ST. PAUL — Minnesota high school girls wanting to participate in the Speaking Proudly oratory competition must submit applications during the month of March.

All applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1, according to Sherie Wallace, a member of the event's steering committee.

Speaking Proudly 2023 will be on June 17 at the State Capitol and the three finalist will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, according to a press release from Speaking Proudly.

This year's topic is "Securing the blessings of Liberty in 21st Century America," which "encourages competitors to consider what the blessings of liberty are and how they can be protected and nurtured for all Americans," Wallace said in the press release.

Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Metro Republican Women and is open to girls in grades 9 through 12. This includes graduates of spring 2023 who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.

Applications and more information can be found at www.speakingproudly.org .