99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

'Sick and safe time' requirement closer to becoming Minnesota law

The Senate advanced a requirement for businesses to offer 48 hours of paid time each year for illness, medical appointments, child care, or help for domestic abuse.

Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota senators were expected to vote on a jobs and labor package Monday.
Dana Ferguson / 2022 file / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 4:54 PM

ST. PAUL — A jobs and labor package up for a vote in the Minnesota Senate on Monday, May 15, would require all employers to provide workers with more than a week of paid sick time each year.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers say their 274-page jobs and labor package is aimed at protecting worker safety and economic well-being. To that end, their bill creates a sick time mandate and new workplace safety regulations for warehouse and meatpacking workers, as well as a new nursing home work standards board.

The "sick and safe time" provision in the bill requires Minnesota employers to offer 48 hours of paid time each year for illness, medical appointments, child care or seeking help for domestic abuse. Around 900,000 workers in Minnesota do not have any paid time off, and most of them are low-wage, supporters say.

Liz Olson
Rep. Liz Olson
Contributed / Andy Hardman

“The ability to take care of yourself when you’re sick or to take care of a sick kid or go to the doctor without forgoing a paycheck should be a basic, fundamental expectation,” said Rep. Liz Olson, a Duluth DFLer who backed a version of the bill that passed in the House in February.

Sixteen states have adopted a paid sick and safe time policy and some cities in Minnesota already have a similar policy in place. Duluth requires businesses with five or more employees to offer sick time. Bloomington, St. Paul and Minneapolis also require the benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jen McEwen.jpg
Sen. Jen McEwen

While the House passed the sick time bill in February, it did not get a vote in the Senate as its own bill. Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, said senators agreed to include the sick time after discussions in a joint committee with House members as they worked to smooth over differences in their labor packages.

Debate on the bill continued in the Senate Monday afternoon, where it’s likely to pass. Once the House passes the labor package, it heads to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, who supports the policy.

related coverage

Republican opponents and critics from the business community say the sick time bill is yet another burdensome mandate being pushed by DFL lawmakers and the governor, who won full control of state government in November.

Paid sick and safe time is just one part of the picture. A proposal to create a paid family medical leave program would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for medical reasons and 12 weeks of leave for family reasons, such as the birth of a child.

Supporters of the “sick and safe” time bill say it's important to have a separate pool of paid leave time, as paid family and medical leave is intended for long-term life events.

Another concern of Republicans is that the sick time requirement will hurt smaller businesses that may not have the means to offer leave to employees.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce opposes sick and safe time, pointing to the risks that could come from added workplace regulations and mandates, especially as the state inches closer to creating a paid family and medical leave program funded by $1.5 billion or more in new taxes.

‘Sick and safe time’

The sick and safe time proposal would apply to both part-time and full-time workers. It would take six weeks for a full-time employee to earn the equivalent of one day off. Employees would be able to carry over unused paid time off each year and bank a total of 80 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employers who offer paid time off plans would not have to make any changes as long as their benefits meet or exceed the new requirement in the bill. Independent contractors and pilots and flight attendants who spend less than half their time in Minnesota each year are not included in the requirement.

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Vote
Minnesota
DFL chair promises changes after Minneapolis convention fight
DFL activist and convention volunteer Quentin Wathum-Ocuma said it was chaotic and the fracas forced the convention to come to a premature end.
May 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Feven Gerezgiher / MPR News
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Democrats plan to grow state government to historic size
The Legislature is legally required to adjourn on May 22. Before then, lawmakers need to approve the next two-year budget and pass other changes to state laws or leave them until next year.
May 14, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Minnesota
How Mayo Clinic crashed the party, sharpening the dispute between hospitals and nurses
Hospitals say legislative bills would create an "existential crisis" for systems. Nurses say they need more say in staffing.
May 13, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces resolution, bill to end mineral withdrawal
Democrats and the Department of Interior argue the resolution — a congressional veto — is unconstitutional.
May 11, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
021121.N.DNT.MPCAPFASpicII
Minnesota
Sweeping ban on 'forever chemicals' moves closer to becoming Minnesota law
Increasing evidence suggests PFAS are linked to cancer. They persist in the environment and accumulate in the tissue of living things.
May 11, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ELECTION-CNN-GET
National
Trump responds to sexual assault verdict, repeats election falsehoods in Town Hall
Trump made no effort to offer more moderate positions on issues, which political analysts say is key to broadening his appeal to a wider swath of Republicans.
May 10, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Layne and Tim Reid / Reuters
House Oversight Committee Republicans hold press conference on the Biden family's business dealings, in Washington
National
House Republicans claim the Biden family received millions from foreign contacts in new memo
Several national media outlets have reported the information, released during a press conference Wednesday, May 10, in which U.S. House Republicans cited a memo compiled from bank reports.
May 10, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Higher education budget funds tuition for thousands of Minnesotans
The Senate on Wednesday approved hundreds of millions over the next four years to fund tuition for students from families earning less than $80,000 a year.
May 10, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
Deepfake porn, election disinformation move closer to being crimes in Minnesota
The Senate removed exceptions for parodies and satire from the bill before approving it on a near-unanimous vote Wednesday.
May 10, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Minnesota
What are the two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic?
Mayo Clinic said it wants one bill scrapped and another significantly amended. But how would those proposals impact Minnesota's medical systems, staff and patients?
May 10, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Businesses that fail to provide the benefit could face a fine of up to $10,000 per violation or for not providing documentation of their leave policy to the state. Enforcement would be the responsibility of the Department of Labor and Industry.

Labor safety

Paid “sick and safe time” is the most sweeping change in the labor bill, but it also contains new workplace safety regulations and boosts staffing for Minnesota’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

A new Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board would create new minimum standards for the industry, including setting a minimum wage for nursing home employees. It would be composed of nine members: three from the state, three from employers and three nursing home workers.

To address safety at nursing homes, meatpacking plants and warehouses like Amazon distribution centers, the bill requires employers to create “ergonomics” programs to identify activities that cause injuries and ways to prevent them from happening.

The bill would give meatpacking employees a legal right to refuse to work under dangerous conditions and continue to receive pay. Minnesota would also appoint a meatpacking industry worker rights coordinator to investigate ways to improve work conditions at meat plants.

New warehouse rules would require employers with more than 250 workers to provide workers with written notice of productivity quotas and would ban quotas that would interfere with breaks. It would also require employees to provide work speed and quota data to any employee upon request.

Similar legislation passed on its own in the DFL-controlled House last year, but did not advance in the Senate, which at the time was controlled by Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
end of a lead pipe
Minnesota Senate approves $240 million for lead-pipe replacement
The bill would help cover a significant chunk of the approximately $1 billion it will take to replace an estimated 100,000 remaining lead-containing service lines in the state.
May 09, 2023 05:23 PM
Minnesota Capitol Dome
New programs and spending will cost Minnesota billions. Where will ongoing revenue come from?
To pay for new spending and growing costs, DFL leaders weigh new taxes.
May 09, 2023 10:31 AM
DSC_0813.JPG
Nurses union, lawmakers decry Mayo Clinic 'ultimatum' on minimum staffing
Mayo Clinic officials said the health system would cancel billions of dollars in investments in Minnesota if the state enacts staffing requirements and a health care cost board
May 08, 2023 05:52 PM
DSC01497.JPG
Minnesota enacts automatic voter registration, penalties for election misinformation
The changes to state election law will help Minnesota remain a leader in voter participation, say Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor and lawmakers.
May 05, 2023 03:11 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
West-central Minn. man pronounced dead at scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
c38969-20230508-paidfamilyleave-11-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minnesota DFL drives final pieces of agenda, business interests object
May 15, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
mprmudslide515.jpg
Minnesota
Mudslide closes southern Minnesota highway; torrential rain leads to flooding
May 14, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Downtown apartment building seeks additional TIF financing
Local
Construction of stalled Duluth high-rise likely imminent
May 15, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
2846809+Coast-Guard-Emblem-logo.jpg
Local
Coast Guard issues warning after laser pointed at laker passing through Duluth Ship Canal
May 15, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man charged in Mountain Iron stabbing
May 15, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen