Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate took up a Democratic-Farmer-Labor backed budget package Friday, April 14, that would boost funding for public safety and courts by $880 million, create a path for convicts to get released earlier than presently allowed, and set aside money for enforcing two gun control proposals.

Besides courts and public safety funding boosts, the 200-page bill covers broad ground, ranging from a proposal aimed at addressing the rape kit backlog to expanding the definition of bias crimes to include gender identity. And while it doesn't technically include universal background checks for gun sales or a "red flag" law, funding is set aside for the policies.

“The bottom line is we are making very substantial investments in the safety of our communities,” said Sen. Ron Latz, a St. Louis Park DFLer who chairs the Senate’s public safety committee. “It's a wide-ranging, well-balanced bill that includes everything from … the early intervention to reducing recidivism for those who are leaving incarceration.”

It also contains provisions boosting penalties for fentanyl to match those for heroin offenses and provides state funding to address sexual assault evidence collection kit backlogs in local jurisdictions across the state — proposals backed by both DFLers and Republicans. Under the proposal, the evidence, sometimes known as "rape kits," would become the state's responsibility to process.

But despite some agreements, Republicans decried the public safety package on Friday morning as a “get out of jail free card bill.” In particular, they took aim at DFL-backed changes to the parole system that would allow people convicted of crimes to get released after completing 50% of their sentence on condition they complete programs like addiction or sex offender treatment. Currently, release is possible at 66% of the sentence.

“This bill is not tough on crime; it goes in the opposite direction,” Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove said at a news conference ahead of the Senate floor session. “It's soft on crime, and it does not address the violent repeat offenders with any stiffer penalties or longer sentences.”

Republicans back stiffer criminal penalties for repeat offenders and the creation of a carjacking offense.

On the Senate floor, Latz said there was nothing “free” about the new release guidelines, as offenders would have to meet certain conditions in order to qualify. He pointed out that since 95% of Minnesota offenders eventually go free, it only makes sense for the state to incentivize a successful return to society.

Republicans raised concerns that the bill would make thousands of people convicted of serious or violent crimes eligible for early release. About 92%, or 7,400 of the approximately 8,000 prisoners in the state, would be affected by the change, they said.

Gun control

On the gun control front, Latz told reporters at a news conference Friday ahead of floor debate that the Senate public safety budget bill does not technically contain two major proposals backed by DFLers.

This session, DFLers say they want to pass universal background checks for firearms sales and a “red-flag” law to temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. There’s funding for those policies in the Senate version of the public safety bill, but the actual new laws are in the House version.

Latz said those differences would later get hammered out in a conference committee held by both chambers.

The red flag and universal background checks bill are just two pieces of gun legislation Democrats have introduced this session. Other proposals, including magazine capacity limits and raising the age to buy semi-automatic firearms, are not moving forward.

While Democrats have the best opportunity in recent history of getting gun control laws enacted, there are two senators from northern rural districts who have not expressed a strong commitment on the issue that could make or break the push. DFLers have a 34-33 majority over Republicans in the Senate, and just one member breaking with the party on guns could stop a bill from passing.

Asked last month if the thin majority played into the narrower set of gun control proposals, Senate Public Safety Committee Chair Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, said red flag laws and background checks are popular and are proven to reduce violence.

“They have the broadest identifiable support in the population of Minnesota, and frankly, I don't think we want to be in a position of biting off more than we can chew,” Latz said. “I think it's worth focusing on two effective pieces of legislation.”

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, characterized a vote in favor of the bill as support for gun restrictions.

Omnibus bills

“Wide-ranging” is often the standard for bill packages at the Minnesota capitol, where significant spending often is passed as what lawmakers call an “omnibus” bill. The public safety bill brings a large array of new policies forward along with a $3.5 billion two-year budget.

Senate debate on the public safety package started Friday afternoon and continued into the evening. Members earlier in the day approved a commerce budget bill and later were scheduled to take up a jobs and labor omnibus bill.

Some other highlights of the public safety budget include:



Creation of an Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls

$12.1 million for law enforcement recruitment and retention

15% funding increase for the state judicial system, including raises

Public safety is just one of many major “omnibus” budgets moving through the legislature right now as majority DFLers in the Senate and House piece together their tax and spending plans for the next two years.

