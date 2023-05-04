Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill to rename a road for the pop star and Minnesota native, who died in 2016.

DSC_0798.JPG
Mark Webster, a longtime friend of Prince who pushed for a highway named for the artist, addresses reporters at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday, May 4, 2023. At far left: Rep. Julie Coleman, R-Waconia, the Senate memorial highway bill sponsor. To Webster's right: Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, who carried the bill in the House.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 5:09 PM

ST. PAUL — Late music icon and Minnesota native Prince will soon have a state highway named in his honor, with purple signs marking the route.

The Minnesota Senate on Thursday, May 4, passed a bill to rename a road for the pop star, who died in 2016. Seven miles of Trunk Highway 5 in the southwest Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be called the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway."

Prince performs Dec. 8, 1997, in the Fargodome in Fargo. Forum News Service file photo
Prince performs Dec. 8, 1997, in the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.
Forum News Service file photo

Senate discussion of the bill was replete with references to Prince’s music and stories from lawmakers about their interactions with the star.

“Members — or I suppose, dearly beloved — we are gathered here today to get through this thing called the 2023 legislative session,” said Senate Bill sponsor Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, referencing the opening lines of Prince & The Revolution’s hit “Let's Go Crazy.”

“Though we lost him far too soon, his music and his legacy will live on forever,” she continued. “Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Highway signs can’t be purple under Department of Transportation guidelines, but in this case, lawmakers consulted with the agency and worked to make an exception. Memorial highways are typically marked with a brown sign.

The cost of renaming the highway and all the signage is being covered by friends and fans of the late artist, and there will be no cost to taxpayers, Coleman said.

2476575+2016-04-22T142716Z_2_LYNXNPEC3L116_RTROPTP_4_PEOPLE-PRINCE.jpg
Prince performs during his "Diamonds and Pearls Tour" at the Earl's Court Arena in London on June 15, 1992.
Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Prince was born in Minneapolis on June 7, 1958. He started playing music at a young age, and by 19 had his first record deal. He exploded into stardom in the 1980s, becoming famous for hits like “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain.”

A multi-instrumentalist and prolific musician, Prince released nearly 40 albums over his career — and sold more than 100 million records. Many of his recordings remain unreleased.

“He made music every day. He could do an album in 48 hours,” said Prince’s sister, Sharon Nelson. “Picture that. Some go in the studio and stay two years.”

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose April 21, 2016, at Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen. The 7-mile highway passes Paisley Park.

2575115+2016-04-22T025056Z_2_LYNXNPEC3K19Q_RTROPTP_4_PEOPLE-PRINCE.jpg
FROM 2016: Prince died of opioid overdose
Tests show music superstar Prince, who was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in late April, died of an overdose of opioid painkillers, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a law enforcement official.
June 01, 2016 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Reuters Media

The memorial highway bill passed the House unanimously last week on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death. It passed 55-5 in the Senate, with five Republican members voting in opposition.

Work will begin on the memorial highway signs after Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill into law. House bill sponsor Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, said she expects the dedication to happen sometime before June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

2475595+austinPRINCE0422c2.jpg
Enger Tower in Duluth was washed with purple light in rememberance of the rock star Prince who died in 2016 at age 57 at his Chanhassen, Minnesota home. Hundreds of people visited the tower.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him,” said Mark Webster, a longtime friend of Prince who started working with elected officials years ago to rename the highway.

Organizers are still working on a date to commemorate the signs and hold the dedication.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota lawmakers could still legalize sports betting this session
Sports betting has encountered snags due to disagreements over whether tribes should have exclusive rights to run sports betting.
May 04, 2023 06:14 PM
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota Senate OKs tax proposal with $4 billion in rebates, credits, cuts
Senate Taxes Committee Chair Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, said the bill provides record tax relief. GOP senators questioned that characterization as other DFL-backed bills contain new tax hikes and fees.
May 02, 2023 06:25 PM
DSC_0701.JPG
Minnesota House approves paid family and medical leave
If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, a new state program would offer 12 weeks of family leave and 12 weeks of medical leave. A new payroll tax would help fund the system.
May 02, 2023 05:04 PM
DSC_0677.JPG
Legislature picks 4 new University of Minnesota regents, including nurse union leader, ex-health CEO
Interim board member Tadd Johnson, a former University of Minnesota Duluth graduate studies director, was elected to a full term. Johnson is the first Native American regent.
May 01, 2023 08:53 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
US-NEWS-UMN-REGENTS-PICK-FOUR-FINALISTS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
University of Minnesota regents pick 4 finalists to become interim president
May 04, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
MMIR-Logo2.png
Minnesota
Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives unveils new logo ahead of National Day of Awareness
May 03, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
Bulldogs Hockey
Hermantown's Samberg, Hibbing's Perunovich named to U.S. roster for World Championship
May 04, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Wisconsin fishing opener is upon us
May 04, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
officials attend groundbreaking
Health
St. Luke's begins construction on $58 million Building A expansion
May 04, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
DNR recommends Nashwauk leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs; ore will extend life of Hibbing Taconite
May 04, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien