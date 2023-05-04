Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Late music icon and Minnesota native Prince will soon have a state highway named in his honor, with purple signs marking the route.

The Minnesota Senate on Thursday, May 4, passed a bill to rename a road for the pop star, who died in 2016. Seven miles of Trunk Highway 5 in the southwest Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be called the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway."

Prince performs Dec. 8, 1997, in the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Forum News Service file photo

Senate discussion of the bill was replete with references to Prince’s music and stories from lawmakers about their interactions with the star.

“Members — or I suppose, dearly beloved — we are gathered here today to get through this thing called the 2023 legislative session,” said Senate Bill sponsor Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, referencing the opening lines of Prince & The Revolution’s hit “Let's Go Crazy.”

“Though we lost him far too soon, his music and his legacy will live on forever,” she continued. “Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Highway signs can’t be purple under Department of Transportation guidelines, but in this case, lawmakers consulted with the agency and worked to make an exception. Memorial highways are typically marked with a brown sign.

The cost of renaming the highway and all the signage is being covered by friends and fans of the late artist, and there will be no cost to taxpayers, Coleman said.

Prince performs during his "Diamonds and Pearls Tour" at the Earl's Court Arena in London on June 15, 1992. Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Prince was born in Minneapolis on June 7, 1958. He started playing music at a young age, and by 19 had his first record deal. He exploded into stardom in the 1980s, becoming famous for hits like “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain.”

A multi-instrumentalist and prolific musician, Prince released nearly 40 albums over his career — and sold more than 100 million records. Many of his recordings remain unreleased.

“He made music every day. He could do an album in 48 hours,” said Prince’s sister, Sharon Nelson. “Picture that. Some go in the studio and stay two years.”

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose April 21, 2016, at Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen. The 7-mile highway passes Paisley Park.

FROM 2016: Prince died of opioid overdose Tests show music superstar Prince, who was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in late April, died of an overdose of opioid painkillers, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a law enforcement official.

The memorial highway bill passed the House unanimously last week on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death. It passed 55-5 in the Senate, with five Republican members voting in opposition.

Work will begin on the memorial highway signs after Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill into law. House bill sponsor Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, said she expects the dedication to happen sometime before June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enger Tower in Duluth was washed with purple light in rememberance of the rock star Prince who died in 2016 at age 57 at his Chanhassen, Minnesota home. Hundreds of people visited the tower. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him,” said Mark Webster, a longtime friend of Prince who started working with elected officials years ago to rename the highway.

Organizers are still working on a date to commemorate the signs and hold the dedication.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .