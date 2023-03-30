President Biden to visit Minnesota next week

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden plans to visit Minnesota next week as part of a national tour touting his economic agenda.

On Monday, April 3, the president will be in the Minneapolis area as part of the “Investing in America Tour,” according to a news release from the White House. Details on the exact time and location were not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Biden’s visit is part of a push to highlight what White House officials say are the positive economic effects of the president’s policies and major pieces of federal legislation, including the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

The White House says private sector companies have pledged to invest more than $2 billion in Minnesota’s economy since Biden took office in 2021. White House officials pointed to several Minnesota projects as a sign of success, such as Xcel Energy’s $575 million solar power plant planned northwest of the Twin Cities metro, and a proposed Bobcat assembly plant near Minneapolis.

Biden’s tour comes as Congress takes a two-week recess in April. A White House official said the president will stop with members of Congress who helped pass bills like the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill. Vice President Kamala Harris and other executive officials will visit more than 20 states in the coming weeks, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice president visited St. Cloud in February to highlight the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .