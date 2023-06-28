Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Pilot found dead after plane crash in Polk County

The crash was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night

The remains of a small, yellow plane in a lush, green field.
A pilot was found dead inside a plane that crashed in Polk County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The image was taken on the morning of June 28 as investigators remained on scene.
WDAY
By Staff reports
Today at 10:09 AM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — One person was found dead inside a plane that crashed into a field between Climax and Beltrami on Tuesday night, June 27.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. It happened in Section 35 of Hammond Township Section.

When first responders got to the crash site, they found the pilot, who was the only person inside the plane. The plane is described as one that's used for agriculture.

The pilot will not be identified until the family is notified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beltrami Fire Department, Fertile Fire Department, Crookston Fire Department and Polk County EMS also responded to the crash. The Crookston Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office remained at the crash site overnight.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
28a66b-20230626-people-embrace-in-a-small-crowd-2000.jpg
Minnesota
State signals no independent probe for Minneapolis crash that killed 5
June 28, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
WoodpeckerResearch.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers use AI to help save a woodpecker species in decline
June 28, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Critics called it a 'thoughtcrime' database. But what will a Minnesota civil rights report actually track?
June 28, 2023 04:44 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
urban streetscape
Local
Duluth strives to design 'street for the people' of Lincoln Park
June 28, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Silhouette of bird flying and broken chains at blurred nature sunset background
Local
Asylum seekers in Twin Ports share stories
June 28, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
details of winery complex
Business
Restaurant, winery to open soon in Coleraine
June 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
East High School construction
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: When life is under construction
June 27, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski