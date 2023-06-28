Pilot found dead after plane crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — One person was found dead inside a plane that crashed into a field between Climax and Beltrami on Tuesday night, June 27.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. It happened in Section 35 of Hammond Township Section.

When first responders got to the crash site, they found the pilot, who was the only person inside the plane. The plane is described as one that's used for agriculture.

The pilot will not be identified until the family is notified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beltrami Fire Department, Fertile Fire Department, Crookston Fire Department and Polk County EMS also responded to the crash. The Crookston Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office remained at the crash site overnight.