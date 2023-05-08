99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Nurses union, lawmakers decry Mayo Clinic 'ultimatum' on minimum staffing

Mayo Clinic officials said the health system would cancel billions of dollars in investments in Minnesota if the state enacts staffing requirements and a health care cost board

DSC_0813.JPG
Sen Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, speaks on ongoing discussions with Mayo Clinic regarding hospital minimum staffing requirements Monday, May 8.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 5:52 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Nurses Association members and sponsors of legislation to require hospitals to establish staffing levels took aim at Mayo Clinic on Monday, May 8, for what they called “blackmail tactics” over the bills.

Late last week, a Mayo Clinic official in an email to Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers said the health system would cancel billions of dollars in investments in Minnesota if the state enacts staffing requirements and a health care cost board. The Minnesota Reformer revealed the email in a story published Friday.

At a Monday news conference, Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, and union members railed against Mayo for deciding to outright oppose the bills and deliver an “ultimatum” at the “11th hour.” There are just two weeks left of the 2023 legislative session. Murphy said she hoped Mayo would stay in Minnesota and help be part of the solution to ongoing nursing shortages beleaguering the health care system.

previously

“It's not the first time that a powerful corporation has threatened to leave Minnesota if it doesn't meet their demand," said Murphy, a nurse. "This is incredibly frustrating to me. And to Mayo, I say stay. I say stay and participate and lead.”

Mayo in a statement said it has been working on the bill with lawmakers "for several months."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to remarks about the bills, members of MNA, which is currently engaged in contract negotiations with Mayo, shared their concerns about the current staffing situation at the system’s hospitals across southern Minnesota.

Establishing stricter requirements for staffing levels and mandating a staffing board at all hospitals would be a big step toward fixing the issues, union members and lawmakers said. Eight other states have already taken similar steps, said Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, the bill’s sponsor in the House.

Mayo is concerned about two policies in particular: a minimum nurse staffing requirement and a proposed board to address rising health care costs.

Those two policies are found in major health care packages passed by both the Senate and House, and lawmakers are working to smooth out the differences between the versions before sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

MORE ABOUT HEALTH
Albuterol sulfate sits on a shelf in the outpatient pharmacy at United Hospital in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Minnesota
Minnesota patients and providers navigate ‘historical peak’ of drug shortages
A recent majority report from the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee found that new drug shortages increased by nearly 30% between 2021 and 2022.
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
coronavirus.jpg
National
WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency
Ending the emergency could mean that international collaboration or funding efforts are also brought to an end or shift in focus, though many have adapted as the pandemic has receded.
May 05, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Rigby and Bhanvi Satija / Reuters
091421-LIFESOURCE-05106.jpg
Minnesota
LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, receives a failing grade
The Post Bulletin published an investigation in 2021 that revealed that LifeSource is underperforming and under federal investigation. Since then it's ranking has fallen further.
May 04, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
What you can really learn by actually living in the moment?
🔉 Bryan is joined by Kelly Grosklags for a conversation about creating space for 'what is' in the present and ways to anchor a little more into 'the now'.
May 02, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
031520.F.DNT.KATHY.C04.JPG
Health
Duluth area HIV, syphilis outbreaks continue to impact community
There have been 37 newly diagnosed cases of HIV and 134 newly diagnosed cases of syphilis linked to the Duluth outbreaks since September 2019.
April 28, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
An attorney faulted the health system for a breakdown in communication that led to an 8-day-old baby's permanent disability.
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Pair of beige slippers on wood floor next to bed
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Someone should've warned me about aging
As you age, you go through stages, especially where sleep is concerned.
April 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Supporting a child who is struggling with mental health
🔉 In this episode, Bryan talks to Dr. Anastasia Ristau about what can be helpful when maneuvering mental health challenges within your family.
April 25, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
US-NEWS-DFL-BILL-COULD-BLOCK-SANFORDFAIRVIEW-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
DFL bill could block Sanford-Fairview merger
Proposed legislation would empower the attorney general to block health care mergers that are not in the public interest.
April 24, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mprdiverse426.jpg
Minnesota
Demand for culturally aware mental health providers rises in a more diverse Minnesota
The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that 73% of psychiatrists and 88% of mental health clinicians in the state are white and less 2% of psychiatrists are Black.
April 24, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Sarah Thamer / MPR News

Nurse staffing requirements, or the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act,” would require hospitals to create boards that would set minimum staffing levels for hospitals. Half of those boards would be made up of nurses.

A Health Care Affordability Board would set health care spending and cost-cutting targets and could fine hospitals up to half a million dollars for failing to meet goals.

While a health care bill containing both of those provisions has passed, work continues in a conference committee of the House and Senate to create a final version of the bill.

Mayo wants to be exempt from the nursing staff requirements and for lawmakers to remove the affordability board from the bill altogether. The health system says it already has a staffing system designed to suit its needs, and new regulations would fail to address what it says is the actual root issue: There aren’t enough nurses to provide adequate staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, members of MNA say the current Mayo staffing system does not address their needs, hence their support for state-mandated boards at hospitals.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic said it hoped to still find a compromise on the staffing bill.

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Mayo Clinic
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic threatens to kill billions in state investment if two health care bills pass
Mayo asked for its facilities to be exempted from a bill establishing staffing levels for nurses, and for lawmakers to cancel an “extremely problematic” plan to contain costs of care.
May 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
DSC01497.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota enacts automatic voter registration, penalties for election misinformation
The changes to state election law will help Minnesota remain a leader in voter participation, say Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor and lawmakers.
May 05, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Cenex
Minnesota
An Elgin gas station leaked 10,000 gallons of gasoline. Now the state is suing the owner
A months-long petroleum leak at a Cenex gas station in Elgin, Minnesota last year resulted in 10,000 gallons of gallons spilling into the environment, threatening drinking water and creating an unstable gasoline plume within the groundwater that officials are still grappling with.
May 05, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers could still legalize sports betting this session
Sports betting has encountered snags due to disagreements over whether tribes should have exclusive rights to run sports betting.
May 04, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DSC_0798.JPG
Minnesota
Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota
The Minnesota Senate passed a bill to rename a road for the pop star and Minnesota native, who died in 2016.
May 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
MMIR-Logo2.png
Minnesota
Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives unveils new logo ahead of National Day of Awareness
The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives walk and event at the State Capitol grounds at noon Friday.
May 03, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs law to improve safety conditions at oil refineries
The call for more worker training was highlighted when a St. Paul Park Marathon refinery spilled around 20,000 gallons of hot asphalt and sent two contractors to the hospital.
May 03, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Maraya King / St. Paul Pioneer Press
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
The prohibition of American Indian nicknames is one of the many differences in the education omnibus bills that the Conference Committee on House File 2497 will work to resolve.
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate OKs tax proposal with $4 billion in rebates, credits, cuts
Senate Taxes Committee Chair Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, said the bill provides record tax relief. GOP senators questioned that characterization as other DFL-backed bills contain new tax hikes and fees.
May 02, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Tara Swenson May 2 2023 Photo City Councilor District 4.jpg
Local
Swenson to enter race for 4th District Duluth City Council seat
The candidate is the second to begin campaigning for the soon-to-be-open post.
May 02, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

“We are disappointed with bill authors in the time being spent on a press conference when we could be using this time to make progress on a solution,” the statement said in part. “We agree our nursing staff face many challenges; however, we believe this bill does little to address the real challenge — recruitment and retention of the health care workers and staff Minnesotans need.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Hospital Association in a Monday statement said all its members oppose the staffing requirement, but they hope for a compromise.

“While we have had some positive discussions with the House author of the bill, we believe that there are still very significant issues that need to be addressed,” the association said in a statement. “We remain committed to working collaboratively to find solutions.”

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
DSC_0701.JPG
Minnesota House approves paid family and medical leave
If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, a new state program would offer 12 weeks of family leave and 12 weeks of medical leave. A new payroll tax would help fund the system.
May 02, 2023 05:04 PM
DSC_0677.JPG
Legislature picks 4 new University of Minnesota regents, including nurse union leader, ex-health CEO
Interim board member Tadd Johnson, a former University of Minnesota Duluth graduate studies director, was elected to a full term. Johnson is the first Native American regent.
May 01, 2023 08:53 PM
2898104+2016-10-12T225135Z_1_LYNXNPEC9B1QB_RTROPTP_3_USA-MARIJUANA-GROWERS.JPG
Minnesota Senate advances legal marijuana
Gov. Tim Walz said he’d sign legalization into law, but before a bill can get to his desk, the Senate and House will have to iron out differences between their proposals.
April 28, 2023 04:20 PM
DSC01477.JPG
'Trans refuge' bill, conversion therapy ban, abortion protections become Minnesota law
The new laws come into effect as many other states, including Minnesota’s neighbors, move to restrict abortion and ban treatments like puberty-blocking hormones for transgender children.
April 27, 2023 02:30 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
Jeff Ettinger
Minnesota
Jeff Ettinger, former Hormel Foods CEO, named UMN interim president
May 08, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
84d0b9-20230508-paidfamilyleave-10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate passes paid family and medical leave program
May 08, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson / MPR News
02b436-20230502-people-cheer-in-the-chamber-1-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Paid family leave Monday, ‘last chance’ at bonding bill in Minn. Senate this week
May 08, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Iron Range woman charged with shooting at husband
May 08, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
courtroom gavel
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
college women play softball outdoors
College
UMD softball returns to NCAA tourney, becoming fifth Bulldogs team to receive an NCAA bid in 2022-23
May 08, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
tribal/forest sxervice agreement signing
Local
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement
May 08, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  John Myers