Minnesota's biggest weather events of 2022

DULUTH — From a summer of tornadoes in Rochester to a blue blizzard in Duluth, residents of eastern Minnesota experienced a lot of wild weather in 2022.

Temperatures across eastern Minnesota in 2022 varied by as many as 117 degrees in some areas, with January low temperatures of -23 in Duluth and -21 in Rochester contrasting the warmest day on June 20 of 94 and 96 degrees, respectively.

Residents of Duluth and Rochester kicked off 2022 in an unusual deep freeze, but Duluth saw an unusually high amount of snowfall compared to Rochester, which remained comparatively dry.

From January through April, average temperatures were 6.2 degrees below historical norms, while Rochester came in about 3.5 degrees colder. Duluth, however, saw 14% more snow this year than the area normally receives for that timeframe, while Rochester saw a 52% decrease in snowfall from historical norms — in part due to April being nearly twice as rainy.

Through the summer and into the fall, both cities remained at near normal temperatures and, for the most part, didn’t see much variation from historical seasonal rainfall totals.

But the year couldn’t end without Mother Nature subjecting those in Duluth and Rochester to another mood swing. Following a fairly typical November, a significant polar air mass plunged December temperatures to some of the coldest of the year, rounding out the month much colder than Minnesotans are used to.

A Proctor resident uses a snow blower to clear out snow in front of his garage on 1st Avenue on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Significant weather events for 2022

Each year, the National Weather Service keeps record of significant weather events that occurred across the country. This past year saw two such events impact the Duluth area and four take place in the Rochester area.

Duluth’s Blue Blizzard, Dec. 13-16

A powerful, long-lasting winter storm saw widespread snowfall of 8 to 24 inches across parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, with areas around Lake Superior receiving up to 30 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a wintry mixture of sleet, freezing rain and snow began during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, before spreading northeast overnight and into the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 14. The storm took a break Wednesday afternoon before kicking back up in the evening hours dropping even more snow.

NOHRSC snowfall analysis for the 72 hours leading up to 6 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, showing 8-24 inches over the Northland. Contributed / National Weather Service

Unofficial snowfall totals from the citizen-reported Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) saw wide variation in actual snowfall across the Arrowhead. While the National Weather Service reported 24.2 inches at their office near the Duluth International Airport, one CoCoRaHS member reported just 4.5 inches at their location a little more than a mile to the southeast. The largest snowfall reports came from Finland, where one CoCoRaHS member saw 35 inches fall, while multiple members reported 25-30 inches near Two Harbors.

Nick Flemming of Duluth uses a small utility tractor to pile snow for his daughter Hannah Flemming, 5, and son Benjamin Flemming, 7, to play in along Wadena Street on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

High winds and the wetness of the snow significantly affected travel and knocked out power for as long as two days in some areas as blizzard conditions were seen in some areas and power lines were weighed down.

The National Weather Service said the density of the snow increased its ability to absorb red light, leading many people to see a deep glacier blue in the ice and snow left behind. Because of this blue color, as well as the very wet quality of the snowfall, the National Weather Service has taken to referring to this snow as the Blue Blizzard of 2022.

An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Taopi tornado injures two, April 12

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 12, the southeastern Minnesota town of Taopi (population: 58) experienced a strong tornado rip directly through their city limits, injuring two and leaving behind destruction.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-2 tornado touched down at 10:46 p.m. roughly a mile and a half to Taopi’s southwest. The funnel brought with it 130 mph rotating winds and grew to as many as 475 yards wide during its four-mile-long, eight minute lifespan.

The first tornado in Minnesota for the year, multiple buildings were damaged or outright demolished as cars were tossed and rolled, trees were snapped and uprooted and power lines were blown down. Pea- to ping pong ball-sized hail also fell across the area.

Aerial footage captured by the Rochester Post Bulletin the morning after showed debris littering the streets as garages were shredded from homes while other buildings were completely torn apart. Gov. Walz appeared in Taopi following the destruction to conduct a survey of the damage and speak with residents and businesses impacted by the storm.

Though Minnesota Public Radio reports that the population of the town decreased by about 15 as some decided not to rebuild, town officials believe some may return now that housing is available six months after the storm.

The storm system also spawned two EF-0 tornadoes in Winona County as well as one EF-1 tornado in Fillmore County. No injuries were reported in those twisters.

Other notable weather events

In addition to the Blue Blizzard and Taopi tornado, the National Weather Service in Duluth and La Crosse, Wisconsin, also produced event reports for a February winter storm and multiple tornadic outbreaks. More details on those events and other past events can be found on the National Weather Service’s websites for Duluth and La Crosse.