Minnesota to issue driver's licenses to all regardless of immigration status

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed the “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which removes the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country.

white man wearing suit holds up document, surrounded by cheering people
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up signed legislation removing the immigration status proof requirement from state driver's license applications. The bill he signed into law Tuesday, March 7, goes into effect Oct. 1.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
March 07, 2023 12:39 PM

ST. PAUL — More than 80,000 Minnesota residents who are in the U.S. illegally will be able to obtain a Minnesota driver's license once again under a bill signed into law by the governor.

Amid cheering from a crowd of immigration advocates at the National Guard Armory on the Minnesota Capitol Complex, Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed the “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which removes the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country. It goes into effect Oct. 1.

"Treating each individual with dignity makes all of us safer and makes our state even stronger," Walz said. "Possessing a driver's license is in many cases absolutely a necessity. Public transportation doesn't exist, especially in large parts of rural Minnesota. Having access to the ability to drive is so many times the key to stable economics, to making sure you have a home to live in, making sure that there's a paycheck there."

Twenty years ago, Minnesota barred those without legal immigration status from obtaining a license from the state. Advocates say people in the U.S. illegally will often drive regardless of whether they can obtain a license, and that they shouldn’t be forced to live in fear while getting to work, medical appointments or taking their children to school.

They also argue expanding licenses would also mean more vetting for drivers, and insurance for drivers in the U.S. illegally, resulting in safer roads.

The new law does not apply to enhanced driver’s licenses or Real ID , which both require proof of U.S. citizenship. The type of license anyone would be able to obtain would be a noncompliant Class D state driver's license.

The bill would also expand the set of documents a license applicant could use to prove state residence. Licenses could not bear any indication of the possessor’s citizenship or immigration status.

Republicans expressed concerns that the licenses could be used for voter fraud and attempted to amend the bill on the Senate and House floor to create what they called safeguards for elections. They have also pointed to a separate bill Democrats are moving through the Legislature this session that would create automatic voter registration in Minnesota, creating a system that would likely draw from the state driver's license database.

Walz at the bill signing called Republican concerns of voter fraud "mythical scenarios."

Republicans also tried to introduce amendments requiring the licenses to be marked as not for voting and for the law to expire when the federal Real ID requirement fully applies to Minnesota.

Democrats have said concerns about voting are a “red herring” and point out that voters must attest to being a citizen of the U.S. when registering and that lying about citizenship would be a felony that could potentially result in deportation.

Check back for updates to this story.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

