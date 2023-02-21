Minnesota teams, tribes back new sports betting bill

ST. PAUL — Six professional sports teams have joined the state tribal gaming association in supporting a bill legalizing mobile and in-person sports betting in Minnesota.

Legalizing sports betting would be the most significant expansion of gambling in Minnesota since tribal gaming started three decades ago. More than 30 states have legalized wagering on sports since the U.S. Supreme Court ended a federal ban on the practice in 2018, and all of Minnesota’s neighbors have legalized sports betting in some form.

The Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Lynx, Wild, Timberwolves and Minnesota United FC say they’re joining the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association in support of a Democrat-backed proposal to give tribes the exclusive right to run sports betting in the state.

“The Teams have a strong desire to work with the Tribe as fellow stakeholders to help establish a vibrant market that features as many betting brands as possible,” leaders of six Minnesota pro sports teams said in a letter to House Commerce Chair Zack Stephenson, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmaker who announced new legislation Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, addresses reporters Tuesday, Feb. 21, about his legal sports betting bill. Minnesota Senate livestream

Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, sponsored last year’s sports betting bill in the House. He said one way or the other people are betting, and legalization would be the best way to manage the industry.

“Legalization is the only responsible way to address the phenomenon of sports betting, only through legalization can we provide consumer protection,” he told reporters at a Capitol news conference Tuesday announcing the bill’s introduction. “Only through legalization can we honestly deal with the terrible issue of problem gambling.”

Under the legislation, the state’s tribal casinos would have exclusive rights to run in-person and mobile sports betting. Lawmakers and others who support legalization argue keeping online sports betting illegal doesn’t stop it from happening, and instead drives people to black market options that don’t offer any consumer protections.

Stephenson’s bill passed in the House last year with bipartisan support, but similar legislation failed to gain any traction in the Senate, which at the time was under Republican control.

Stephenson said he doesn’t expect sports betting to be a major moneymaker for the state. A tax of 10% would bring in about $10 million-$12 million a year, according to estimates for past versions of the bill.

Of the revenue, 40% would go to gambling addiction programs, 40% to youth sports and other youth programs across the state — particularly in areas affected by crime. The rest would go toward gambling law enforcement efforts.

Tribal exclusivity has been a sticking point in negotiations over the legalization of sports betting in Minnesota. Horse track operators say getting left out of the biggest gambling expansion in decades could harm their business, as introducing a new form of gambling could divert dollars away from already legal gaming.

Gov. Tim Walz in the past has said he’d only sign a sports betting bill supported by the state’s tribal gaming association, which opposes horse tracks being included in the bill.

Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, who has pushed for legal sports betting in the Legislature since 2018 when federal prohibition ended, called the news of team and tribal support an important step but said the bill still needs to be improved.

“While I am encouraged by today’s developments, it is important that the concerns of all stakeholders, including horse racing tracks, are addressed as we move forward on this historic legislation,” he said in a statement.

Senate Commerce Chair Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, said he was optimistic about the bill passing in the Senate, despite Democrats’ one-seat majority and a competing GOP proposal allowing the racetracks to run sports betting.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, says he’s introducing a proposal to allow the tribes, Canterbury Park in Shakopee and Running Aces in Columbus to run sportsbooks. Revenue from a 10% tax would be split four ways between gambling and mental health, charitable gaming tax relief, youth sports grants and attracting major sporting events to Minnesota.

Stephenson says the DFL-backed sports betting bill will have to go through six committees in the House and likely a similar number in the Senate. He told reporters Tuesday that he didn’t expect any proposal to receive a vote of the full House anytime soon.

